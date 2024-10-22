Wall Street has for months questioned whether consumers will pay for trucks and SUVs at historically high prices as steep interest rates and broader economic concerns loom.
The numbers
GM:
- Analysts estimate Q3 revenue to grow about 1% to $44.5bn (about R782,396,948,550) when it reports results on October 22.
- Earnings per share (EPS) in the quarter estimated at $2.46 (about R43.25)
FORD:
- Analysts estimate Q3 revenue to grow about 2% to $42bn (R738.37bn) when it reports results on October 28.
- EPS in the quarter estimated at $0.48 (about R8.44).
GM, Ford brace for investor scrutiny over pricing power, EV losses
Carmaker could fall short of expectations for the quarter
Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images
General Motors and Ford will likely have a tough time convincing investors when they report results that Detroit's pricing power for combustion cars is strong and losses from their EV ventures are dwindling.
GM is set to release its results for the July to September period on October 22, while crosstown rival Ford will report on October 28.
GM CEO Mary Barra said earlier this month profit margins had not peaked on traditional combustion-powered vehicles and EV sales were ramping up.
The carmaker's shares have risen by more than a third this year as GM raised its annual profit forecast twice, bolstered by strong sales of combustion-powered models.
In contrast, Ford has struggled with quality woes and billion-dollar EV losses that have sent its shares down 8% this year.
Analysts from Deutsche Bank have said the carmaker could fall short of expectations for the quarter, hampered in particular during the period by bloated inventories.
Wall Street has for months questioned whether consumers will pay for trucks and SUVs at historically high prices as steep interest rates and broader economic concerns loom.
Data is mixed. The average listing price for a new vehicle rose 2% month-on-month in October to $47,823 (R840,890) according to Cox Automotive's latest report. That price is up only about 1% from a year ago, indicating prices have touched a ceiling.
Carmakers have had to lower prices of vehicles as cautious consumers shy away from heavier purchases, a stark contrast from the pricing power companies commanded a few years back when the production of newer models was constrained by supply chain issues.
"Concerns over peak pricing as well as uncertainties around EV strategies and penetration serve as mid- to longer-term overhangs," Deutsche Bank Research said in a note. "We also have the November presidential election that could influence EV policies one way or another."
Ford and GM have focused on producing more higher margin combustion-powered models such as Ford's Maverick pickup and GM's Chevrolet Trax compact SUV as EV sales growth has slowed.
Ford in August canceled its much-anticipated electric three-row SUV, saying it could not profitably launch the vehicle. GM has gone slow on its EV production goals.
The Detroit carmakers have also grabbed significant market share from struggling rival Stellantis, whose sales in North America have been lagging.
Investors and analysts will also be looking for comments on how the economy is affecting consumers.
"Even with a larger than expected rate cut by the Fed in September, there hasn't been a material improvement in auto loan rates or the overall affordability of new vehicles," said Cox Automotive chief economist Jonathan Smoke.
Consumers' preferences have shifted towards economical compact crossovers over traditionally preferred larger vehicles due to their lower upkeep costs and better fuel mileage, US carmakers' third-quarter sales data showed.
The numbers
GM:
FORD:
