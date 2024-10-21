Motoring

US GP promoter fined €500,000 for track invasion

Stewards said about 200 people had climbed a small fence

By Reuters - 21 October 2024 - 11:20
Formula One's governing body imposed a €500,000 fine on the US Grand Prix promoter on Sunday after a post-race track invasion, with €350,000 suspended to the end of 2026.
Formula One's governing body imposed a €500,000 fine on the US Grand Prix promoter on Sunday after a post-race track invasion, with €350,000 suspended to the end of 2026.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One's governing body imposed a €500,000 (about R9,577,986) fine on the US Grand Prix promoter on Sunday after a post-race track invasion, with €350,000 (about R6,170,815) suspended to the end of 2026.

Stewards said the suspended element of the fine depended on there being no further track incursions at the Circuit of the Americas before that date at any FIA championship event.

They recommended the unsuspended portion "be dedicated to additional motorsport safety by the FIA safety department" and ordered the promoter to submit a formal remediation plan by the end of this year.

Stewards said about 200 people had climbed a small fence and dropped 2m to the ground between the pit straight grandstand and debris fencing.

They then went under the debris fencing, climbed over a wall and merged onto the main straight while cars were on a cool down lap after the chequered flag.

It was noted the track had never before had such an invasion during the 12 years of hosting Formula One.

Red Bull make changes to car after discussions with FIA

Formula One champions Red Bull have made changes to their car after discussions with the governing FIA, the team said at the US Grand Prix on ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Norris on pole for US GP with Verstappen alongside

McLaren's Lando Norris hailed the best qualifying lap of his career after beating Red Bull rival and Formula One leader Max Verstappen to pole ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Formula 1 to scrap bonus point for fastest lap

Formula One will scrap from next season the bonus point awarded to the driver who sets the fastest lap in a grand prix, the governing FIA said on ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Extortionist's demand for payment from varsity project exposed
2024 Haval Jolion Pro