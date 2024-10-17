SA consumers warming up to hybrid car benefits, says report

While electric vehicles (EVs) remain a rare sight on SA roads, an increasing number of consumers are interested in battery-electric vehicles, traditional hybrids, and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). This is according to the 2024 AutoTrader New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Report.
Lower running costs, superior refinement, and, of course, environmental benefits are among the perceived draw cards.
Despite this, 94% of survey respondents said they have not owned an NEV. Among those who have previously owned an NEV (6%), 73% of NEV owners said they have owned hybrids, while 21% had owned electric vehicles. Six percent of these respondents have owned both hybrid and electric vehicles.
“Like all new technologies and industry shifts, the road to electrification isn’t without obstructions, but growing sales and consumer interest proves the segment is on the rise,” said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.
Charging infrastructure remains one of the biggest drawbacks for consumers, with 55% of respondents describing it as the top disadvantage of an NEV. Electrified cars also tend to be more expensive, with 46% of survey respondents citing the initial higher cost of purchase as the second biggest disadvantage of new energy vehicles. For individuals who are still hesitant to make the leap, hybrids and PHEVs offer bridging technologies, providing many of the EV benefits with the safety net of a combustion engine and lower price tags.
Year-on-year, hybrid car sales increased by 88% in 2024, highlighting the strong interest in fuel-efficient vehicles. EV sales enjoyed strong growth, albeit off a low base, with sales increasing by 78% over the same period.
As more manufacturers introduce electric vehicles to the market (particularly affordable priced models), it is expected that these numbers will continue to increase. This is underscored by the future purchasing intentions of consumers. Seventy-four percent of survey respondents are looking at purchasing a hybrid as their next vehicle, while 57% are open to the idea of owning a battery-electric vehicle in the coming years. Remarkably, 52% of those surveyed said they hope to make their purchase in the next 36 months.
Fuel efficiency remains a top priority for prospective NEV owners, with 60% of respondents citing it as the main advantage. Additionally, 56% of respondents highlighted the importance of lower or zero carbon emissions, and 51% pointed to reduced air pollution as a motivating factor. Respondents who have owned an NEV ranked improved fuel efficiency (69%), cheaper running costs (48%), and zero carbon emissions (40%) as their top advantages of NEVs, which is significantly different from the overall survey responses.
However, while improved fuel efficiency remains a major drawcard, expectations around fuel efficiency are high, with 54% of respondents indicating they would only consider purchasing a hybrid if it consumed less than 4l/100km. While not all hybrids, particularly larger models with bigger engines, can meet this benchmark, they still outperform their non-hybrid counterparts in both fuel efficiency and emissions reduction.
To that end, consumers are happy to purchase an electric vehicle or hybrid, provided it can charge in less than four hours, be it plugged into a public charger or at home. When plugged into a fast charger, the expected time falls to less than an hour, according to 64% of respondents.
When it comes to hybrids, 61% of respondents consider one to four hours to be an acceptable charging time. It’s worth noting that several modern electric vehicles offer rapid charging times when plugged into a DC fast charger. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, for instance, can replenish its battery pack from 10-80% in as little as 35 minutes.
Just over a decade ago, South Africans could choose from just two battery-electric vehicles and a handful of hybrids. Things have changed considerably, with consumers now able to select from myriad NEV models.
This, coupled with growing interest and increasing sales figures, could augur well for the future of the EV in SA.
SA consumers warming up to hybrid car benefits, says report
Sales are on the up, survey indicates positive sentiment
Image: Supplied
