Hyundai sponsors new library at Soweto's Lavela Secondary

Initiative includes provision to pay salary of trained librarian

By Motoring Reporter - 17 October 2024 - 11:22
Veli Mokoena (DP World and Motus Community Trust), Gideon Jansen van Rensburg (Hyundai SA), Neo Sithole (Lavela Secondary School) and Marisa Chinian (Gauteng department of education).
Image: Supplied

Hyundai SA has handed over a new library and learning centre to Lavela Secondary School in Soweto.

It is the 22nd initiative of its kind, part of the company’s ongoing corporate social investment programme in collaboration with Hyundai in Korea and the DP World Motus Community Trust.

About 800 learners of Lavela Secondary School were present at the event where Neo Sithole, school principal, thanked the sponsors of the library and pledged to “use it effectively and efficiently, and use it in our purpose as educators to accompany our learners to responsible adulthood, to produce refined and cultured adults".

Gideon Jansen van Rensburg, CEO of Hyundai SA, said it was an honour to stand in front of the school’s learners and to hand over the library. “You are the deserving recipients, and you should all be proud of yourself," he said.

Hyundai SA’s library corporate social investment in education started in 2013 with its initiative to create libraries and learning resource centres at schools in previously disadvantaged communities in the south of Gauteng.

Since 2013, 22 libraries have been donated to schools in the region at a total investment cost of about R31,5m.

Part of the sponsorship is the provision of a trained librarian for the library and resource centre, and to pay the salary of the librarian.

