Earlier this year, Ford launched its latest Transit Custom in SA, followed by the Tourneo people-mover.
Its van range expands this week with the release of the Transit Sport.
Packing a more dynamic character, the Transit Custom Sport is exclusively available in short wheelbase configuration and is distinguished from the existing commercial-oriented base model through several striking exterior changes.
This includes a body-kit, honeycomb grille, rear spoiler and 17-inch multi-spoke matte black alloy wheels fitted with 215/60 R17 tyres.
Dual racing stripes extend from the front bumper over the bonnet, along the full extent of the roof and down the rear twin barn doors. Additionally, there are side decals hinting that this is no garden-variety delivery van. The appearance is further emboldened by LED headlights with signature LED daytime running lights and automatic high beam control, as well as LED taillights.
Amenities and appointments remain as comprehensive as they are in the standard model. This includes a large 13-inch landscape touchscreen angled towards the driver, running the SYNC 4 operating system, which we found impressive in previous interactions. The instrument cluster is a 12-inch digital arrangement. Mirroring the exterior package is the added dazzle of a racier theme. Note blue accent stripes for the seats, matched to piano black trim surrounding the multi-function display.
The driver’s seat incorporates dual armrests and 10-way power adjustment, including for lumbar support, while the addition of heated driver and outboard passenger seats. Dual climate control is also part of the deal. The metal bulkhead that separates the cab from the load compartment features soft-touch trim while retaining the useful central window.
Ford Transit Sport appeals to express haulers
Expect to pay R932,500, inclusive of a six-year/90,000km service plan
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
In short wheelbase guise, the Transit Custom Sport is 5,050mm long and has a load compartment length measuring 2,602mm up to the bulkhead and a width of 1,392mm between the wheel arches.
With a maximum load volume of 5.8m3, it can carry up to three standard Euro pallets with a payload of up to 1,023kg. The Transit Custom’s 2,500kg tow rating for a braked trailer is unchanged.
Access to the load compartment is via twin 180-degree opening barn doors at the rear, as well as soft-close dual sliding side doors with convenient integrated steps. Six load area tie-down loops are provided to secure goods in transit, and the load area protection kit with full-height walls and a moulded floor is fitted as standard.
The Transit Custom Sport is powered by an uprated version of Ford’s 2.0-litre single-turbocharged-diesel EcoBlue four-cylinder engine. In this form it produces 125kW of power and 390Nm of torque (increases of 25kW and 30Nm, respectively, compared to the Transit Custom base). Transmission is handled by an eight-speed automatic, with power sent to the front wheels.
Safety is comprehensive, with niceties over and above the expected features, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and traffic sign recognition. The Transit Custom Sport costs R932,500; inclusive of a six-year/90,000km service plan and a four-year/120,000km warranty. The service plan can be unbundled.
