Cruising across SA in an electric fleet

An electric vehicle (EV) road trip to the South African Auto Week 2024 in Cape Town saw five electric cars, and 10 intrepid adventurers, on a journey through five provinces, covering a total of 2,225km.
Taking up the gauntlet for this four-day epic with Hiten Parmar, the executive director of The Electric Mission, was Mikel Mabasa and Tshetlhe Litheko (Naamsa, the automotive business council), Kival Singh (First National Bank), Hideki Machida (KPMG), Greg Cress (Accenture), Nathan Fredericks (Industrial Development Corporation), Nicholas Brooks (British High Commission), Feroz Koor (Woolworths) and Duncan McLoed (TechCentral).
The fleet of electric cars included the BMW iX, BYD Seal, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Volkswagen ID.4, and Volvo XC40, all models that are in the country. The number of electric model options available to local car buyers has grown significantly since the first in 2013, numbering more than 30 – and most of those have become available in the last three years.
“Long-distance travel with electric cars is no longer the novelty it used to be," said Parmar.
“It remains relatively unique in SA as the electric car market is still in its infancy, but every long-distance journey reinforces that the country is on track to support this new form of mobility.
”Making the trek from Johannesburg to Cape Town, this road trip served as a celebration of 100 years of the automotive industry in SA leading to the annual South African Auto Week event, but also highlighting that the automotive industry globally is transforming towards new energy vehicles.
“While SA has a good footprint of charge points locations across the country, arriving at charge points with multiple cars simultaneously was an expected challenge," according to Parmar. “There is a selection of fast (DC) charge points and standard (AC) charge points available along the entire route, but these are single units at the majority of locations”.
Parmer explained that the country’s national charging network needs a diversity of suppliers and operators to bolster the reliability of the network, which will alleviate issues around range anxiety and charger availability.
Despite the various charge point challenges, all the electric cars completed the 2,225 km trip over the four days. In terms of performance, the electric cars were said to have had no trouble with the journey, also benefiting significantly from locations like the Swartberg Pass near Oudtshoorn and Sir Lowry's Pass in Cape Town that provided energy regeneration opportunities, allowing the cars to recoup over 50km of driving range on the downhill.
October is SA's National Transport Month. A National Green Transport Strategy has also been outlined, with a view to promoting electrified vehicles towards 2050, with the goal of combatting the claimed 91.2% of road transport-related emissions across the transport sector.
Cruising across SA in an electric fleet
Team treks from city-to-city in zero-emissions range
Image: Supplied
