REVIEW | 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado embraces its heritage

Rugged off-roaders with boxy aesthetics seem to have an appeal that defies the years and changing trends.
Cars that fit this template never seem to go out of fashion – and can be successfully reinvented without completely changing the script.
Just look at the Mercedes-Benz G-Class for instance, which more or less still stays true to the Gelandewagen blueprint, despite the obvious gains in luxury. It's the same case with the rebirthed Land Rover Defender.
Of course, some buyers want to keep it completely real, foregoing the opulent trappings. They are catered for with bare-bones options like the compact but capable Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar, Jeep Wrangler or Toyota Land Cruiser 78.
Toyota has an enviable reputation with its Land Cruiser family, which traces its lineage back to 1951.
At the top of the hierarchy is the full-cream Land Cruiser 300, designed to give you (and a sizable family); overlanding capability as well as ample stretching space, without compromising on creature comforts.
One tier below that is the Prado, which first came about in 1990. Our market received it from the second generation in 1996. The model was intended to serve as a middle-ground – the tough, but comfortable Japanese alternative to options like the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class which had been first conceived around the same era.
It has proven to be a mainstay for Toyota, sustained through five generations.
The Prado buyer is a particular sort. For them, a Fortuner is too mainstream and certainly, too close in kinship with the Hilux bakkie. The hardy Land Cruiser 70-series is out of the question and the 300 is a bit too much in terms of size and price.
Earlier this year, the fifth generation Prado was launched. This time, the model embraces a little more of its original heritage – quite evident in the styling, which eschews the bulbous shape of predecessors.
Now, the new Land Cruiser Prado has a tougher, square-jawed appearance that echoes flavours of its early ancestors. Seeing the imposing Prado, with its stern face and bold Toyota lettering across the grille, even Land Rover Defender drivers stare with begrudging reverence.
REVIEW | 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado embraces its heritage
Japanese family off-roader evolves without losing edge
Image: Supplied
Rugged off-roaders with boxy aesthetics seem to have an appeal that defies the years and changing trends.
Cars that fit this template never seem to go out of fashion – and can be successfully reinvented without completely changing the script.
Just look at the Mercedes-Benz G-Class for instance, which more or less still stays true to the Gelandewagen blueprint, despite the obvious gains in luxury. It's the same case with the rebirthed Land Rover Defender.
Of course, some buyers want to keep it completely real, foregoing the opulent trappings. They are catered for with bare-bones options like the compact but capable Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar, Jeep Wrangler or Toyota Land Cruiser 78.
Toyota has an enviable reputation with its Land Cruiser family, which traces its lineage back to 1951.
At the top of the hierarchy is the full-cream Land Cruiser 300, designed to give you (and a sizable family); overlanding capability as well as ample stretching space, without compromising on creature comforts.
One tier below that is the Prado, which first came about in 1990. Our market received it from the second generation in 1996. The model was intended to serve as a middle-ground – the tough, but comfortable Japanese alternative to options like the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class which had been first conceived around the same era.
It has proven to be a mainstay for Toyota, sustained through five generations.
The Prado buyer is a particular sort. For them, a Fortuner is too mainstream and certainly, too close in kinship with the Hilux bakkie. The hardy Land Cruiser 70-series is out of the question and the 300 is a bit too much in terms of size and price.
Earlier this year, the fifth generation Prado was launched. This time, the model embraces a little more of its original heritage – quite evident in the styling, which eschews the bulbous shape of predecessors.
Now, the new Land Cruiser Prado has a tougher, square-jawed appearance that echoes flavours of its early ancestors. Seeing the imposing Prado, with its stern face and bold Toyota lettering across the grille, even Land Rover Defender drivers stare with begrudging reverence.
Image: Supplied
It occupies a significant portion of the turf wherever you park, with a 4,925mm length, 1,980mm width and 1,935mm height. Seven seats are standard across the line-up.
Pricing kicks off at R1,296,300 for the TX grade. The VX-R we tested costs R1,448,900 and the range-topping VX-R First Edition is R1,462,400.
Gone is the tailgate-mounted spare wheel, enabling a rear that opens up in a more user-friendly way. Anyone who's ever gone shopping in the old Prado will attest – the swing-out situation was not ideal. The spare is now underneath the vehicle.
All are powered by the same 2.8-litre, turbocharged-diesel, four-cylinder unit, delivering 150kW/500Nm. The Japanese 4x4 employs an eight-speed automatic by default.
One can feel that the motor was fettled for superior refinement and smoothness, over the same units deployed in the Fortuner and Hilux.
While six-cylinder power would be nice – the omission did not strike me as a deal-breaker, in the same way a Hilux GR-S III underwhelmed.
Look, there is not getting around the fact that the Prado feels like a hefty buffalo, opting not to be hurried. But having tempered expectations in line with a family off-roader, that is just fine. Our average diesel consumption was 9.7l/100km.
The interior execution marks a significant departure from before. Yes, its predecessor had a somewhat ‘90s flavour – with a bounty of buttons and an outmoded interface – but this new Prado is retro for more endearing reasons.
A fairly simple, upright fascia, with a clean surface and high-quality central infotainment screen greets the driver on entry. Note the steering wheel sports Toyota lettering instead of the ellipses logo. Materials are expectedly durable, but plush, while there remains physical switchgear to delight those with a tactile partiality. It is modern without being too modern – dialed down from the level of the screen-intensive Defender.
What it cannot match the Land Rover for is ride comfort: its British counterpart makes use of air suspension and an aluminum monocoque.
Image: Supplied
The traditional Toyota on the other hand keeps it simple, retaining a body-on-frame architecture – those with serious off-roading applications are undoubtedly going to be thankful for.
But if your application is road-biased, we can report that while the Prado may not be as silky smooth as softer European sport-utility vehicles, it is by no means a rough-feeling agricultural implement.
On the road, the Prado empowers its driver with a feeling that borders invincibility. Perched high up, with an excellent view to survey ground over its square bonnet, one notices how eager other motorists seem to give way – thinking twice before cutting in at traffic circles.
Modernised, but still very much a traditional Land Cruiser, the new Prado is going to appeal to South African families who want a sturdy daily hauler with a little more pedigree than the average seven-seater, ladder-frame pick.
REVIEW | Toyota Starlet Cross makes good use of winning ingredients
Toyota SA stays on top despite tough market
These are South Africa’s best and worst-selling bakkies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos