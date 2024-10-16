Kia released the budget-friendly LS trim version of its updated Sonet this month.
The model comes in at R299,995 – with the sights set on cost-conscious shoppers.
Earlier this year the updated Sonet was released, in higher-grade versions.
The enhanced Sonet sports revised styling, cabin enhancements and added specification.
The new LS model shares the same exterior design as its siblings and is visually identical to the Sonet LX.
The only visual difference is the application of 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers.
Overall dimensions remain unchanged, with a 2,500mm wheelbase and short rear overhang endowing Sonet a roomy cabin.
Its 385l boot lays claim to being among the largest in class.
Standard safety kit comprises anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and dual front airbags.
The new Kia Sonet LS is powered by Kia’s familiar naturally aspirated 1.5-litre MPI engine, with a choice of five-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT).
The engine produces 85kW/144Nm.
On the inside, the model offers an eight-inch colour touchscreen, with seat upholstery of a combination variety, incorporating cloth and synthetic leather.
Budget-friendly updated Kia Sonet LS arrives in SA
Pricing starts at just under R300,000
Image: Supplied
Kia released the budget-friendly LS trim version of its updated Sonet this month.
The model comes in at R299,995 – with the sights set on cost-conscious shoppers.
Earlier this year the updated Sonet was released, in higher-grade versions.
The enhanced Sonet sports revised styling, cabin enhancements and added specification.
The new LS model shares the same exterior design as its siblings and is visually identical to the Sonet LX.
The only visual difference is the application of 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers.
Overall dimensions remain unchanged, with a 2,500mm wheelbase and short rear overhang endowing Sonet a roomy cabin.
Its 385l boot lays claim to being among the largest in class.
Standard safety kit comprises anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and dual front airbags.
The new Kia Sonet LS is powered by Kia’s familiar naturally aspirated 1.5-litre MPI engine, with a choice of five-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT).
The engine produces 85kW/144Nm.
On the inside, the model offers an eight-inch colour touchscreen, with seat upholstery of a combination variety, incorporating cloth and synthetic leather.
Image: Supplied
Kia anticipates that customers who can longer purchase a Rio, following its local discontinuation, will find a compelling alternative in the base model Sonet.
All Sonet models are standard with a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty, supported by a prepaid three-year/45,000km service plan.
PRICING:
Kia Sonet 1.5 LS Manual: R299,995
Kia Sonet 1.5 LS CVT: R324,995
Kia revives classic Pride with a twist for 80th birthday
REVIEW | ‘24 Kia Seltos GT-Line ticks some of the boxes
REVIEW | '24 Kia Picanto stumbles on price
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos