Petroleum company BP celebrated its 100th year in SA at a gala event, with discussions around industry trends taking focus.
Themed around the topic of reimagining energy for the future, industry leaders in attendance explored some of the themes and challenges facing the energy industry.
The company's CEO Taelo Mojapelo, spoke to the company’s evolution in responding to a changing energy landscape.
“Over the past 100 years, BP SA has moved with the times, responding to the regulatory environment, changes in customer demand, and broader energy opportunities,” Mojapelo said.
“Today, the global and South African energy landscape faces new demands, including the move to a lower carbon world, changing consumer needs, increased competition in fuel retailing and the imperative to have greater diversity in the workforce".
According to Mojapelo, the company plans to focus on optimising its supply model, enhancing its forecourt offerings, and emphasising diversity, equity, and inclusion in its future strategy.
The commemorative event was also used to launch BP's white paper on diversity, equity, and inclusion, titled: Creating responsible business within the context of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I).
The white paper, published in collaboration with GIBS and Accenture, emphasises the importance of DE&I in fostering responsible businesses in SA, outlining the commercial benefits of a DE&I-aware organisation.
Mojapelo believes that efforts in this regard will contribute to a "future-proof" company.
BP celebrates its South African centenary
CEO looks to future of petroleum
Image: Supplied
