WATCH | We review the 2024 Haval Jolion Pro

Popular favourite gets a subtle makeover

By Motoring Reporter - 15 October 2024 - 08:24
Exaggerated aerodynamic body dressing may not appeal to everyone.
Image: Supplied

Haval's Jolion was a game-changer, not just for parent company Great Wall Motors, but also for the Chinese car breed in SA. Join Sowetan Motoring editor and Ignition presenter Brenwin Naidu as he check out the updated version.

The Haval Jolion could hardly be described as 'stale' but parent company GWM has already given the popular compact SUV a cosmetic makeover. Brenwin spent some time with the newcomer to find out what's been updated and what remains unchanged.

