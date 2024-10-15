Motoring

VW Group Africa wins environmental award for 11th time

Kariega plant has been exporting cars for 32 years

By Motoring Reporter - 15 October 2024 - 12:19
Albert Brand, Reabetsoe Kgoedi, Mark Morgutti, Ntsapokazi Ningiza, Ulrich Schwabe, Mthunzikazi Ngqongwa, Nick Chapman and Quintin Levey.
Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) won the SJM Flex Environmental award at the 30th annual Exporters Eastern Cape Awards held last week.

The SJM Flex Environmental award is given to an ISO 14001-accredited exporter who pursues excellence in environmental management.

This is also the fifth consecutive year that VWGA received the title. Through initiatives focusing on water, waste management, energy, carbon emissions and volatile organic compounds, the company claims to have reduced its environmental impact by 57,7% since 2010.

“We have been exporting Volkswagens from Kariega to the world for 32 years, and as a company, we are extremely proud to not only be delivering quality products to customers globally but to be manufacturing these vehicles in an environmentally responsible way,” said Ulrich Schwabe, VWGA production director.

Exporters Eastern Cape has been operating in the Eastern Cape for 44 years and is aimed at organisations involved in exporting, either directly or indirectly, and for organisations with an interest in exporting. These organisations represent industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, agriculture and services. The judges for the Exporters Eastern Cape Awards come from varying backgrounds and sectors.

