Omoda launches new C9 flagship in SA
Chinese option promises to make premium motoring attainable
Chery's upmarket Omoda division has launched its new C9 flagship sport-utility vehicle in SA.
The model joins the C5 which, until now, was the standalone offering in the range. Buyers can have the C9 in two derivatives, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.
The C9 FWD goes for R785,900 while the C9 AWD is priced at R885,900. As part of a special launch promotion, the FWD will be available for R760,000 and the AWD for R860,000 during the first month of sales. Power in both versions comes from a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, which delivers 192kW/400Nm via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a power tailgate, black leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats (with heating and ventilation), a heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control.
Additionally, the C9 boasts a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen (combined as a single curved display); an eight-speaker Sony sound system, wireless smartphone charging, a head-up display, parking sensors (front and rear), a 540-degree camera system, multi-colour ambient cabin lighting and comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance safety features.
The AWD model ups the ante with adaptive suspension, off-road driving modes, Nappa leather upholstery, a black-and-brown interior colour scheme, red brake callipers, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, an integrated fragrance system and an adaptive front lighting system. A seven-year/100,000 km service plan and seven-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty are included. The first owner benefits from a 10-year/1,000,000 km engine warranty.
