Motoring

Isuzu teaches youngsters about conservation

Carmaker launches education outreach programme

By Motoring Reporter - 15 October 2024 - 12:18
Vuyelwa Kalani, graduate-in-training at Isuzu SA, Zandile Ndhlovu, founder of The Black Mermaid Foundation and Isuzu CSR coordinator Lumka Nyamela.
Image: Supplied

Isuzu SA launched an initiative aimed at creating environmental awareness among primary school learners in the Western and Eastern Cape.

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with conservationist, social activist and filmmaker Zandile Ndhlovu, hopes to benefit young minds through the inspiring book, Zandi’s Song.

“With SA battling with low literacy levels at the primary school level, it is an opportune moment to use a beautiful picture book to inspire reading as a hobby and raise awareness about ocean conservation,” said Ndhlovu. Isuzu will donate 3,000 copies of Zandi’s Song to grade 1 to 4 learners across five primary schools. The remainder of the schools will be completed early in 2025.

The book shares a story about marine conservation and the importance of curbing plastic pollution. Ndhlovu, who is SA’s first black female freediving instructor, engages with learners by sharing her life story and breaking the narratives about access to the ocean in the hope of creating a generation of ocean guardians.

In addition to the book donations, the manufacturer will provide schools with recycling resources, including bins and refuse bags to help roll-out the in-school recycling programmes.

Additional educational resources such as workbooks, worksheets, and posters on recycling and pollution will be supplied to participating schools in collaboration with Pick n Pay School Club.

