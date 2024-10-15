Ford marketer turns pain to purpose with mastectomy support device

Lynn Simoncini underwent a double mastectomy after a cancer diagnosis in 2022.
She found herself grappling with an unexpected source of pain during a routine activity, driving.
The pressure of wearing a tightly fastened seatbelt across her still-healing chest was agonising. It was a problem, she thought, that must be common, but there were no real solutions.
That’s when Simoncini, a creative director at VML – a marketing partner of Ford – and a self-described “car girl,” started sketching out ideas.
Simoncini’s initiative led to the creation of the Ford SupportBelt, a device designed to address a need for women and men who undergo a mastectomy, or the removal of breast tissue, as part of their treatment plan. Developed and designed by Ford, the contoured SupportBelt is made from a soft, breathable foam that fastens to the seatbelt to help relieve pressure and reduce discomfort on a person's chest while driving.
Ford will first offer the SupportBelt – the only device designed and validated by an automaker – to mastectomy patients in the US at no cost.
"The availability of the SupportBelt in markets outside of the U.S. is still being determined," said Ford SA spokeswoman Duduzile Nxele.
Lear Corp., a global automotive technology leader in seating and e-systems, will manufacture an initial batch of SupportBelt devices in the US through at least the end of 2024, with first shipments expected by mid-November. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women in 157 countries, according to the World Health Organisation. Ford has filed a patent for SupportBelt and plans to open it to other manufacturers so production can be scaled globally.
“I couldn't believe there wasn't a product made that makes your seat belt comfortable to wear and that also happens to look good,” Simoncini said after her mastectomy. She shared her idea with her partner, Chad Woolums, and together they drafted a proposal for a supportive, comfortable belt designed specifically for post-mastectomy patients. Mastectomies, in addition to radiation and chemotherapy, are a common route of treatment for those who have invasive breast cancer.
“The surgery is so much more intense than one can imagine, residual pain and sensitivities can last for months after surgery, making exposure to everyday objects painful and uncomfortable,” said Dr Nayana Dekhne, breast surgeon for Corewell Health, a Michigan not-for-profit health system that provided medical expertise during the development of the SupportBelt.
Ford marketer turns pain to purpose with mastectomy support device
SupportBelt to be offered free to U.S customers, other markets under consideration
Image: Supplied
Lynn Simoncini underwent a double mastectomy after a cancer diagnosis in 2022.
She found herself grappling with an unexpected source of pain during a routine activity, driving.
The pressure of wearing a tightly fastened seatbelt across her still-healing chest was agonising. It was a problem, she thought, that must be common, but there were no real solutions.
That’s when Simoncini, a creative director at VML – a marketing partner of Ford – and a self-described “car girl,” started sketching out ideas.
Simoncini’s initiative led to the creation of the Ford SupportBelt, a device designed to address a need for women and men who undergo a mastectomy, or the removal of breast tissue, as part of their treatment plan. Developed and designed by Ford, the contoured SupportBelt is made from a soft, breathable foam that fastens to the seatbelt to help relieve pressure and reduce discomfort on a person's chest while driving.
Ford will first offer the SupportBelt – the only device designed and validated by an automaker – to mastectomy patients in the US at no cost.
"The availability of the SupportBelt in markets outside of the U.S. is still being determined," said Ford SA spokeswoman Duduzile Nxele.
Lear Corp., a global automotive technology leader in seating and e-systems, will manufacture an initial batch of SupportBelt devices in the US through at least the end of 2024, with first shipments expected by mid-November. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women in 157 countries, according to the World Health Organisation. Ford has filed a patent for SupportBelt and plans to open it to other manufacturers so production can be scaled globally.
“I couldn't believe there wasn't a product made that makes your seat belt comfortable to wear and that also happens to look good,” Simoncini said after her mastectomy. She shared her idea with her partner, Chad Woolums, and together they drafted a proposal for a supportive, comfortable belt designed specifically for post-mastectomy patients. Mastectomies, in addition to radiation and chemotherapy, are a common route of treatment for those who have invasive breast cancer.
“The surgery is so much more intense than one can imagine, residual pain and sensitivities can last for months after surgery, making exposure to everyday objects painful and uncomfortable,” said Dr Nayana Dekhne, breast surgeon for Corewell Health, a Michigan not-for-profit health system that provided medical expertise during the development of the SupportBelt.
Image: Supplied
“It is also likely that there is a need for additional follow-up surgeries that make the need for this product ongoing past the initial mastectomy.
”With the proposal, Simoncini took the idea to Emily Obert, Ford experience design director. With Obert's guidance and the help of a team that included design intern Rima Shkoukani, the SupportBelt began to take shape. Shkoukani, a senior industrial design student at Lawrence Tech, pored over research, interviewed breast cancer survivors, and crafted prototypes. The team worked with engineers to ensure SupportBelt met Ford quality standards.
They also experimented with varied materials, choosing a flexible and supportive foam wrapped in suede-like fabric constructed from nearly 40% recycled PET from water bottles that wrap around the seat belt using a Velcro fastener. The SupportBelt is a continuation of decades of Ford support aimed at helping and inspiring in the fight against breast cancer.
For 30 years, Ford Warriors in Pink has supported individuals affected by breast cancer, including patients, survivors, and co-survivors. Ford has invested more than $139m in the fight against breast cancer through the sale of inspirational apparel and gear, and the initiative helps provide essential transportation solutions for those in need. SupportBelt provides a comfortable solution for patients to wear their seatbelts on either the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle.
The concave design of the SupportBelt allows it to conform to various body types, providing a more personalised fit that reduces the risk of chafing or irritation.
Those interested can inquire about the SupportBelt at the link.
LAUNCH | Chinese-made Ford Territory takes Kuga's baton in C-SUV market
REVIEW | Ford Ranger Tremor puts on brawny show
REVIEW | Ford Ranger Platinum a 'grootman' of bakkies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos