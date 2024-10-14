New CEO Michael Lohscheller, in his first public statement since taking over on October 1, announced a strategic review to "set out a clear path for Polestar's development", with an update on January 16 along with its third-quarter financials.
"A key to our future success will be the development of our commercial capabilities, going from showing to actively selling cars. Adopting a more active sales model is supporting our ambitions, as the first markets to implement it are showing solid order intake," Lohscheller said.
Polestar reaffirmed its target of achieving break-even cash flow by the end of next year, though at a lower volume than previously targeted.
"I think that's encouraging because it alludes to the fact that the company is being strategic about cost-cutting and finding some synergies around pricing and cost and the production process," said Andres Sheppard, senior equity analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.
To combat slowing demand, Polestar has been cutting costs by reducing headcount and negotiating with suppliers to lower the price of manufacturing across its product lines.
The company said in August it reached the target of achieving $1.3bn (R22.6bn) in external funding, after facing acute financial challenges at the start of the year when its major backer Volvo Cars said it would stop funding.
The company is a long way from being funded, Sheppard said, adding Polestar will have to raise additional capital by the second or third quarter next year.
The levy of US and European tariffs on Chinese imports has pressured Polestar to grow its production base in the US and away from China where it currently makes most of its vehicles.
On Friday, it said due to market conditions and the anticipated performance, it was engaged in constructive dialogue with its club loan lenders, who remain supportive of its loan covenants.
Polestar CEO announces strategic review amid drop in Q3 deliveries
Shares of the Swedish company fell more than 3%
Image: Supplied
