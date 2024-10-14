Hyundai hosts major exhibition to celebrate 100m units

If you find yourself in Seoul between October 10 to November 10, head down to Hyundai’s Motorstudio.
The brand is staging a major exhibition in celebration of producing 100m units – and entrance is free.
The “One step further” event plans to showcase the driving forces behind the 100-million-unit production milestone and conveys Hyundai’s gratitude to those customers who have been part of the journey.
It is a continuation of the 100m production celebration held at Hyundai Motor’s Ulsan Plant on September 30. At that event, the company delivered the 100m and first vehicle, an Ioniq 5, to its new owner. “It takes thousands of parts and pieces to build a car, with combined efforts of millions of people involved in R&D, design and manufacturing over many years,” said Sungwon Jee, senior vice president and global chief marketing officer at Hyundai Motor Company.
“We wanted to shed light on the behind-the-scenes efforts that went into producing 100m vehicles and tell the story of Hyundai Motor’s transformation from a traditional automaker to a leading smart mobility solutions provider.”
Spanning five floors, the exhibition begins on the first floor by introducing the journey to 100m units, featuring the Cortina Mark 2, Hyundai Motor’s first production model, and the Pony, Hyundai Motor’s first independently developed model.
The second floor offers a retrospective on how Hyundai has helped its customers’ lives and showcases the history of major Hyundai Motor plants, including the evolution of production processes over time. The exhibition’s third floor highlights key drivers in achieving the production milestone of 100m vehicles globally, focusing on three iconic models: the first-generation Sonata, the first-generation Elantra and the Scoupe.
These vehicles exemplify Hyundai Motor’s relentless pursuit to go “one step further” in driving its incredible achievement.
The first-generation Sonata showcased Hyundai’s craftsmanship and dedication to enhancing product quality. The first-generation Elantra, a steady seller, laid the foundation for the company’s 100-million-unit production capability with the introduction of an automated production line. The Scoupe – equipped with the Alpha series, Hyundai’s first proprietary engine – pioneered the sports car segment in Korea and demonstrated the company’s engineering prowess.
The exhibition’s fourth and fifth floors feature the brand’s modern SUV lineup – Santa Fe, Kona and Inster; and electric vehicle (EV) lineup – Ioniq 5, Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6. This final section looks ahead to Hyundai Motor's future as it moves “one step further”, transforming from a traditional automaker to a smart mobility solutions provider.
The exhibition is testament to Hyundai Motor’s unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and a future of continued growth and success.
