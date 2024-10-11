LSR-05 was developed to be a realistically feasible prototype vehicle and showcases a number of significant THK technologies. These include the Stealth Seat slide system, in-wheel motors with four-wheel steering system, active suspension, and a contactless charging system. The four-seater crossover measures 4,995mm long, 1,965mm wide and 1,530mm tall.
The LSR-05 is based on a platform integrating two of THK's original 93kW variable-flux in-wheel electric motors in the rear, complemented by a 220kW electric motor in the front, forming part of a four-wheel steering system.
Japanese company THK to debut new electric vehicle
Wireless vehicle charging among highlights of latest prototype
You may not have heard of the Japanese firm THK. The company is a supplier of components to various global carmakers. It decided to produce its own electric car, the LSR-05, which will debut in functional prototype form at the Paris Motor Show.
First previewed as a concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, the LSR-05 was created in partnership with Shiro Nakamura and SN Design Platform. It showcases several technologies from THK.
Founded in 1971 in Tokyo, THK first became renowned for its linear motion technology and has subsequently grown to supply the machine tool industry and automakers worldwide through 37 factories. THK has an established presence in Europe including a manufacturing facility in Ensisheim, France.
This, coupled with features such as active suspension, MR fluid active dampers, and electric brakes, delivers exceptional ride comfort and handling stability. In addition, the cabin is equipped with a hidden seat adjustment system that ensures a flat floor. The LSR-05 also features a contactless charging system.
