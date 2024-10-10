Motoring

Young female racers to show mettle at 24 hours of iLamuna

Spectators are invited to witness young trailblazers

By Motoring Reporter - 10 October 2024 - 13:31
The VMS Paint 24hrs of iLamuna takes place in November.
Image: Supplied

Three young female drivers are raring to go at the VMS Paint 24hrs of iLamuna race next month.

Chloe Castel ,15, Elektra Skordis ,15, and Kristen Auerswald ,16 – are poised to become the youngest female drivers ever to compete in a 24-hour endurance race.

According to the organisers, the trio’s participation demonstrates a commitment to fostering new talent and expanding the horizons of motorsport for younger generations. Billed as the nation’s premier endurance race, the circuit event will take place from November 1 to 3 at Redstar Raceway in Delmas.

“The VMS Paint 24hrs of iLamuna is all about creating opportunities for all drivers and motorsport enthusiasts and celebrating the future of motorsport,” said Mark Castel, head of the series. “This year, we’ve also welcomed many new teams to the race and the growth we’re seeing is thrilling.”

The event, powered by VMS Paint, Insurisk, Dunlop Tyres and Havoline, promises to be an action-packed weekend of intense racing and excitement.

Spectators are invited to witness these young trailblazers, along with a host of epic teams and themed lemons, in what promises to be a thrilling and historic endurance race.

