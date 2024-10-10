Volkswagen recently launched its third-generation Tiguan in SA.
Next year, the German brand’s sport-utility vehicle line-up will expand to include a new model dubbed Tayron. It is set to slot between the Tiguan and the flagship Touareg. A five-seater model in standard guise, the Tayron will be available to order as a five-seater.
The model made its global debut this week. Spokesman for Volkswagen’s local operations, Tebogo Losaba, confirmed the new addition is poised for introduction in the third quarter of 2025. “The Tayron will offer customers a new level of sophistication and driving excitement,” he said. Detailed specifications, pricing and a specific launch date are yet to be confirmed.
With its 4.8m footprint, the Tayron is a sizable vehicle. Stylistically, the model boasts close kinship with the new Tiguan – some might even struggle to tell them apart. It sports the familiar Volkswagen family face, including the distinctive illuminated emblem. The same applies to the rear with its full-length LED crossbar.
Volkswagen has adopted a minimalistic, uncluttered interior theme across its newer offerings. In the Tayron you will find few buttons – traditional switchgear has been retained for certain functions – with the majority of controls accessed via the infotainment screen. The brand highlight a variety of trim materials, depending on model, including artificial velour and authentic open-pore wood.
Globally, the Tayron was announced in three trims: Life, Elegance and R-Line. Comprehensive specification is promised, with even basic Life packing nine airbags, three-zone automatic air conditioner, 10-colour background lighting, 32cm infotainment screen, LED headlights, digital instruments, LED headlights, sun blinds in the rear doors, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels.
VW Tayron anticipated for SA launch in 2025
Latest offering to slot between Tiguan and Touareg
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen recently launched its third-generation Tiguan in SA.
Next year, the German brand’s sport-utility vehicle line-up will expand to include a new model dubbed Tayron. It is set to slot between the Tiguan and the flagship Touareg. A five-seater model in standard guise, the Tayron will be available to order as a five-seater.
The model made its global debut this week. Spokesman for Volkswagen’s local operations, Tebogo Losaba, confirmed the new addition is poised for introduction in the third quarter of 2025. “The Tayron will offer customers a new level of sophistication and driving excitement,” he said. Detailed specifications, pricing and a specific launch date are yet to be confirmed.
With its 4.8m footprint, the Tayron is a sizable vehicle. Stylistically, the model boasts close kinship with the new Tiguan – some might even struggle to tell them apart. It sports the familiar Volkswagen family face, including the distinctive illuminated emblem. The same applies to the rear with its full-length LED crossbar.
Volkswagen has adopted a minimalistic, uncluttered interior theme across its newer offerings. In the Tayron you will find few buttons – traditional switchgear has been retained for certain functions – with the majority of controls accessed via the infotainment screen. The brand highlight a variety of trim materials, depending on model, including artificial velour and authentic open-pore wood.
Globally, the Tayron was announced in three trims: Life, Elegance and R-Line. Comprehensive specification is promised, with even basic Life packing nine airbags, three-zone automatic air conditioner, 10-colour background lighting, 32cm infotainment screen, LED headlights, digital instruments, LED headlights, sun blinds in the rear doors, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied
Tayron Life’s standard assist systems include adaptive cruise control, lane-change assist, automatic emergency braking, park assist, a reverse camera and traffic sign recognition. As an extension of the lane change system, the latter can – within the system limits – prevent one of the doors from being opened if another road user approaches from behind. Of course, there will be options. This includes a voice assistant with ChatGPT integration, a panoramic sunroof and 700W Harmon Kardon sound system.
After launching all versions with a mild hybrid drive (eTSI), Volkswagen will also offer the Tayron with two plug-in hybrid drives (eHybrid), two turbocharged-petrol engines (TSI) and two turbocharged-diesel engines (TDI).
All drive systems are coupled to an automatic direct shift gearbox (DSG). Even the entry-level eTSI engine with an output of 110kW is a high-tech drive system (mild hybrid with 48 V technology).
The advantages of the electric and petrol drives are combined in the two plug-in hybrid models. They deliver a system power of 150kW and 200kW respectively. Thanks to the 19.7 kWh (net) battery, both Tayron eHybrids can achieve electric ranges of over 100 km.
Image: Supplied
Their batteries can be charged with up to 11kW at an AC wallbox or AC charging station and with up to 50kW at DC quick-charging stations. The largest TDI with 142kW is paired with 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard. All Tayron 4MOTION models are designed for maximum braked trailer weights of up to 2,500 kg. A trailer manoeuvring assist system comes as standard in conjunction with the folding towing bracket.
It remains to be seen which derivatives are selected by Volkswagen for the local market.
LAUNCH | ‘24 VW Tiguan refines the recipe
VWSA addresses exit rumours
VW reveals pricing and specs for updated T-Cross range
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos