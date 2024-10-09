Volvo SA hopes to attract electric vehicle (EV) buyers with a new special offer for the remaining three months of 2024.
Buying one of its EV models in the last quarter of the year, customers will receive a year of free public charging, two years of comprehensive vehicle insurance and complimentary in-car data for three years.
A company spokesperson confirmed that the offer does not apply to the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models.
Volvo’s current range of EV models comprises the EX30 (from R791,900), the XC40 (from R1,108,000) and the C40 (from R1,324,000).
As of August, the EX30 laid claim to being the best-selling EV model in SA year-to-date. “This new offer is the latest illustration of our commitment to our customers which will provide the most value to their EV ownership experience,” said Markus Cromwell, commercial director.
Volvo's EV range will expand in 2025 with the arrival of the EX90.
Volvo SA entices EV buyers with limited-time deal
Free charging, insurance and in-car data for those who buy before end 2024
Image: Supplied
