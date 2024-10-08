Radical McLaren W1 breaks cover

British supercar manufacturer released the latest successor to its vaunted F1 and P1 icons.
The newest in the famed lineage is dubbed W1, taking the prime position in the Ultimate tier of the brand’s hierarchy. And yes, it uses Ultimate with an upper-case U.
“Lightweight chassis technologies; the highest levels of dynamic excellence and the purest driver connection; the perfect driver environment, for all driving situations and awe-inspiring visual and aural drama,” is what the manufacturer states its lucky customers can expect.
The engineering team behind the new McLaren Ultimate model have, between them, contributed to 16 McLaren Formula 1 World Championship titles across driver and constructor categories. This expertise as part of a bigger team has resulted in the most focused supercar that McLaren has ever built, but also one with a huge breadth of capability.
“Formula 1-derived aerodynamics, pure rear-wheel drive and McLaren hydraulic performance steering showcase McLaren’s approach to purposeful innovation as a racing company that always delivers the best possible performance, it is therefore no surprise that the new W1 is our fastest-lapping and fastest accelerating road-legal car ever,” said Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive.
“This really is a car that only McLaren could create.”
From Road mode to Race mode for track driving, the W1’s ride height lowers (by 37mm at the front and 17mm at the rear) and a heave system stiffens the suspension. Front and rear active wings are deployed, with the McLaren Active Long Tail extending rearwards by up to 300mm to assist in generating the 1,000kg of downforce available in W1.
The all-new MHP-8 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that debuts in W1 makes use of hybrid technology. A combined output of 937kW, coupled with the vehicle’s lightweight engineering, promises levels of performance previously only attainable by track-only supercars and race cars.
Just as the W1 name celebrates McLaren’s World Championship mindset, the date of the public reveal of the car was also chosen with this in mind: October 6 2024 is the 50th anniversary of Emerson Fittipaldi sealing McLaren’s first Formula 1 Drivers and Constructors World Championships. The powertrain combines with a vehicle weight of 1,399kg to deliver a power-to-weight ratio of 670kW per tonne – the highest-ever for any road-legal McLaren. Together with total torque of 1340Nm and instant throttle response from the E-module, gives W1 astonishing claimed acceleration figures: 0-100km/h takes 2.7 seconds, 0–200km/h is possible in just 5.8 seconds and 0-300km/h can be achieved in under 12.7 seconds.
McLaren chose to retain the purity of a rear-wheel-drive chassis, at a time when competitors are turning to front-wheel-drive assistance. The twin-turbocharged 3,988cc power unit has a lightweight block, cylinder heads and pistons in aluminium, with plasma spray coated cylinder bores employed to allow engine speeds of up to 9,200rpm. The exhaust features tubular manifolds with long, equal-length runners, tuned to build sound to a crescendo as the engine speed approaches its 9,200rpm electronic rpm limit.
The motorsport-derived E-module that works in combination with the combustion engine is mounted to the side of the transmission and contributes up to 255kW. Comprising a radial flux E-motor and integrated motor control unit – whole setup weighs just 20kg. The E-module is powered by a 1.384kWh battery, which together with the management unit and power distribution unit is enclosed on a structural carbon fibre floor housed within a cavity in the carbon fibre monocoque, located as low as possible to benefit vehicle centre of gravity.
No surprise that the new McLaren W1’s striking design is defined by strict aerodynamic requirements. The aerodynamic platform of W1 is the most advanced ever in a McLaren road car, the result of 350 hours of wind tunnel sessions with 5000 points tested. The styling concept begins with the Aerocell monocoque, which is shaped to facilitate full ground effect aerodynamics. The Aerocell also incorporates fixings for McLaren’s first-ever Anhedral doors. The decision to adopt this door concept was dictated by aerodynamic requirements demanding a door design that is hinged only from the roof.
Radical McLaren W1 breaks cover
The most extreme road-going McLaren ever made.
Image: Supplied
British supercar manufacturer released the latest successor to its vaunted F1 and P1 icons.
The newest in the famed lineage is dubbed W1, taking the prime position in the Ultimate tier of the brand’s hierarchy. And yes, it uses Ultimate with an upper-case U.
“Lightweight chassis technologies; the highest levels of dynamic excellence and the purest driver connection; the perfect driver environment, for all driving situations and awe-inspiring visual and aural drama,” is what the manufacturer states its lucky customers can expect.
The engineering team behind the new McLaren Ultimate model have, between them, contributed to 16 McLaren Formula 1 World Championship titles across driver and constructor categories. This expertise as part of a bigger team has resulted in the most focused supercar that McLaren has ever built, but also one with a huge breadth of capability.
“Formula 1-derived aerodynamics, pure rear-wheel drive and McLaren hydraulic performance steering showcase McLaren’s approach to purposeful innovation as a racing company that always delivers the best possible performance, it is therefore no surprise that the new W1 is our fastest-lapping and fastest accelerating road-legal car ever,” said Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive.
“This really is a car that only McLaren could create.”
From Road mode to Race mode for track driving, the W1’s ride height lowers (by 37mm at the front and 17mm at the rear) and a heave system stiffens the suspension. Front and rear active wings are deployed, with the McLaren Active Long Tail extending rearwards by up to 300mm to assist in generating the 1,000kg of downforce available in W1.
The all-new MHP-8 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that debuts in W1 makes use of hybrid technology. A combined output of 937kW, coupled with the vehicle’s lightweight engineering, promises levels of performance previously only attainable by track-only supercars and race cars.
Just as the W1 name celebrates McLaren’s World Championship mindset, the date of the public reveal of the car was also chosen with this in mind: October 6 2024 is the 50th anniversary of Emerson Fittipaldi sealing McLaren’s first Formula 1 Drivers and Constructors World Championships. The powertrain combines with a vehicle weight of 1,399kg to deliver a power-to-weight ratio of 670kW per tonne – the highest-ever for any road-legal McLaren. Together with total torque of 1340Nm and instant throttle response from the E-module, gives W1 astonishing claimed acceleration figures: 0-100km/h takes 2.7 seconds, 0–200km/h is possible in just 5.8 seconds and 0-300km/h can be achieved in under 12.7 seconds.
McLaren chose to retain the purity of a rear-wheel-drive chassis, at a time when competitors are turning to front-wheel-drive assistance. The twin-turbocharged 3,988cc power unit has a lightweight block, cylinder heads and pistons in aluminium, with plasma spray coated cylinder bores employed to allow engine speeds of up to 9,200rpm. The exhaust features tubular manifolds with long, equal-length runners, tuned to build sound to a crescendo as the engine speed approaches its 9,200rpm electronic rpm limit.
The motorsport-derived E-module that works in combination with the combustion engine is mounted to the side of the transmission and contributes up to 255kW. Comprising a radial flux E-motor and integrated motor control unit – whole setup weighs just 20kg. The E-module is powered by a 1.384kWh battery, which together with the management unit and power distribution unit is enclosed on a structural carbon fibre floor housed within a cavity in the carbon fibre monocoque, located as low as possible to benefit vehicle centre of gravity.
No surprise that the new McLaren W1’s striking design is defined by strict aerodynamic requirements. The aerodynamic platform of W1 is the most advanced ever in a McLaren road car, the result of 350 hours of wind tunnel sessions with 5000 points tested. The styling concept begins with the Aerocell monocoque, which is shaped to facilitate full ground effect aerodynamics. The Aerocell also incorporates fixings for McLaren’s first-ever Anhedral doors. The decision to adopt this door concept was dictated by aerodynamic requirements demanding a door design that is hinged only from the roof.
Image: Supplied
The McLaren Active Long Tail extends the working area of the rear diffuser in Race mode and is key to the generation of downforce. It also operates in DRS and airbrake configurations as required to help optimise aerodynamic balance.W1’s suspension system works in combination with the front and rear active aero features integrated into a unique underfloor design delivering ground affect aerodynamics. This allows the required levels of load and grip to deploy the torque through the driven axle, mitigating the need for all-wheel-drive and therefore the additional weight required on the front axle.
Continuing the Formula 1 influence, the front suspension setup also includes titanium torsion bars and an active heave element crosslink, while the rear has a Z-bar with active droplinks to control heave. In the relentless pursuit of light weight, 3D printing was used for the front uprights and wishbones of the advanced suspension system.
Braking on W1 is a further advance on McLaren’s renowned high-performance hydraulic system. W1 will come to a standstill from 100km/h in 29 metres and from 200km/h in just 100 metres. The front brakes are activated with 6-piston calipers and the rear by four-piston calipers, both of a forged monobloc design. The 390mm discs in the McLaren Carbon Ceramic Racing+ (MCCR+) system are unique to W1, featuring an additional ceramic layer compared to previous carbon ceramic discs. This provides greater durability while allowing for a more aggressive brake pad and higher friction levels to further increase braking efficiency.
Bettering even the super-lightweight and track-focused McLaren Senna – by an astonishing three seconds a lap at McLaren’s Nardo reference circuit – W1 is also the fastest accelerating road-legal McLaren ever. Hugely impressive in isolation, these two parameters are even more incredible when you consider that you need both high downforce and very low drag to achieve them. Tyre performance is intrinsic to mechanical and aerodynamic grip and W1 features three 265/35 front and 335/30 rear tyre options from McLaren’s technical partner, Pirelli. To fit the car’s extreme requirements, the Pirelli P ZEROTM Trofeo RS road legal track tyre is the standard fitment.
The pedals, steering wheel and primary controls move to fully embrace the driver within the cockpit environment, with adjustable, floor-mounted aluminium pedals. True to the McLaren supercar principle of a pure driver-focused interface, the only two buttons on the steering wheel are Boost and McLaren Aero Deployment controls. Inspired by Formula 1, these have been ergonomically designed to be easy to reach and activate by the driver moving their thumbs and not their hands from the wheel.
Further theatre is provided by overhead start/stop, gear selection and Race mode switchgear together with the window controls. These are housed by the digital rear-view display; designed to resemble a conventional rear-view mirror for driver familiarity, the camera position and angle is deliberately placed to discreetly display a small section of the Active Long Tail wing in order to give context and perspective to the driver’s rear view to ease vehicle positioning in traffic and low-speed maneuvring including parking. The W1 also has a luggage stowage shelf behind the seats, accessible by moving the headrests, which fold flat forwards to provide a loading platform.
With up to 117 litres of storage space, two weekend bags or two crash helmets can be accommodated. The W1’s transmission is an all-new 8-speed DCT with a much higher torque capacity than previous McLaren transmission systems. The E-module torque is fed into the transmission downstream of the clutches allowing the W1 to deliver combined torque from the V8 engine and E-module of 1340Nm at the input shaft.
Every W1 comes as standard with a comprehensive warranty (four-year/unlimited mileage vehicle; six-year/75,000km battery) and a 4-year inclusive service plan that complements the unique ownership experience.
As for pricing and options? Best approach the brand's local representative, Daytona, directly.
REVIEW | '24 Porsche Macan T still delivers on brand promises
REVIEW | The BMW i5 M60 is a silent brute
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class promises mix of classic and modern
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos