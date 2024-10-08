Chinese brand Omoda, part of the Chery group, will be expanding its line-up with the introduction of the C9.
In the build-up to the launch, the brand has been touting accolades the C9 has already received abroad.
The latest is a Gold Award in the Automotive & Transport category at the International Design Awards (IDA).
The C9 – which is known as the Exeed RX in some markets – became the first high-end vehicle from a Chinese brand to achieve this honour.
Founded in 2007, the IDA recognises and celebrates “exceptional design” across several categories, with the organisation’s respected jury comprising a carefully selected panel of industry experts.
These jurors gave the C9 a Gold Award for its fresh approach to automotive aesthetics.
The C9 features a coupé-like silhouette, sloping fastback-style roofline and design language influenced by the “Golden Ratio” principle, centred on the aesthetics of light, both inside and out. The daytime running lights, for instance, were inspired by the Greek letter “Σ” and feature as many as 134 LED elements. The cabin boasts a 256-colour ambient lighting system that allows occupants to customise the interior’s illumination according to their mood.
Further exterior design highlights include a borderless grille that incorporates distinctive diamond shapes, along with an integrated rear spoiler, a quartet of tailpipes and flush exterior door handles. Expect amenities such as a high-end audio system, a curved dual-screen set-up and plush materials.
Omoda builds hype over imminent new C9
Model receives award for innovative design
Image: Supplied
Chinese brand Omoda, part of the Chery group, will be expanding its line-up with the introduction of the C9.
In the build-up to the launch, the brand has been touting accolades the C9 has already received abroad.
The latest is a Gold Award in the Automotive & Transport category at the International Design Awards (IDA).
The C9 – which is known as the Exeed RX in some markets – became the first high-end vehicle from a Chinese brand to achieve this honour.
Founded in 2007, the IDA recognises and celebrates “exceptional design” across several categories, with the organisation’s respected jury comprising a carefully selected panel of industry experts.
These jurors gave the C9 a Gold Award for its fresh approach to automotive aesthetics.
The C9 features a coupé-like silhouette, sloping fastback-style roofline and design language influenced by the “Golden Ratio” principle, centred on the aesthetics of light, both inside and out. The daytime running lights, for instance, were inspired by the Greek letter “Σ” and feature as many as 134 LED elements. The cabin boasts a 256-colour ambient lighting system that allows occupants to customise the interior’s illumination according to their mood.
Further exterior design highlights include a borderless grille that incorporates distinctive diamond shapes, along with an integrated rear spoiler, a quartet of tailpipes and flush exterior door handles. Expect amenities such as a high-end audio system, a curved dual-screen set-up and plush materials.
Your ultimate guide to Chinese car brands in South Africa
Chinese firm Jetour has high hopes for SA
REVIEW | Jaecoo J7 gives Range Rover taste on a budget
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos