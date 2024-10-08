Motoring

Jeep teases new generation Compass

American off-roader specialist to reinvent its familiar nameplate

By Motoring Reporter - 08 October 2024 - 16:37
Next generation Compass anticipated to arrive in 2026.
Next generation Compass anticipated to arrive in 2026.
Image: Supplied

The previous Jeep Compass was among pioneers in the so-called soft-roader market.

A relatively familiar sight on Mzansi roads, the American compact sport-utility vehicle proved to be a decent performer for the brand. In fact, it lays claim to being the “most globally available model” for Jeep.

It aims to refresh the lineage with an all-new version, previewed in a sketch.

Built on the Stellantis firm’s STLA medium platform, the new Jeep Compass will be available in a variety of propulsion options from fully electric to hybrid to internal combustion.

It promises affordable Jeep capability, best-in-class performance and state-of-the-art technology.

The new model will debut in Europe with production beginning in Melfi, Italy in 2025 before expanding production to North America and around the world in 2026.

Stellantis dealers oppose EU 2025 emission targets

Headaches mount for CEO Carlos Tavares.
Motoring
1 day ago

Stellantis to invest over $406m in Michigan plants in EV, hybrid push

Stellantis said on Wednesday it will invest more than $406m (R7.29bn) in three facilities in Michigan to develop a platform that can be shared for ...
Motoring
4 weeks ago

2025 World Car Awards journey begins

The World Car Awards is the globe's most prestigious motoring competition.
Motoring
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dr Nasiphi Moya elected as Tshwane mayor
IN PICS | Pastor Ray McCauley through the years