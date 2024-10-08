The previous Jeep Compass was among pioneers in the so-called soft-roader market.
A relatively familiar sight on Mzansi roads, the American compact sport-utility vehicle proved to be a decent performer for the brand. In fact, it lays claim to being the “most globally available model” for Jeep.
It aims to refresh the lineage with an all-new version, previewed in a sketch.
Built on the Stellantis firm’s STLA medium platform, the new Jeep Compass will be available in a variety of propulsion options from fully electric to hybrid to internal combustion.
It promises affordable Jeep capability, best-in-class performance and state-of-the-art technology.
The new model will debut in Europe with production beginning in Melfi, Italy in 2025 before expanding production to North America and around the world in 2026.
Jeep teases new generation Compass
American off-roader specialist to reinvent its familiar nameplate
Image: Supplied
