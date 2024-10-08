GoMetro launches electric minibus taxi concept

Billed as SAs first electric minibus taxi model, the eKamva was previewed at the recent Smarter Mobility Africa summit.
The vehicle is not officially on sale yet, currently undergoing homologation by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS). But its custodians believe it will be a game-changer for the public transport sector. The name eKamva is a play on the isiXhosa word ikamva, meaning “the future” or “into the future”.
Distribution of the vehicle will be handled by GoMetro, the lead partner in a consortium of companies and research institutions. An electric vehicle (EV) business model and charging infrastructure dubbed FLX EV, was also announced, to support the offering.
The partnership kicked off in 2023 to investigate the feasibility of an electric minibus taxi in South African conditions, by testing production vehicles in SA.
Extensive testing was conducted around the Western Cape town of Stellenbosch on existing taxi routes, using traditional minibus taxis.
According to GoMetro, the typical South African commuter already spends up to 40% of their income on transport. It is estimated that minibus taxis contribute as much as 30-million tonnes of carbon dioxide in the country alone and consume two-billion tonnes of fuel a year.
The FLX EV website will soon allow minibus taxi owners and operators to apply to be added to the waiting list for the solution.
FLX EV is in the process of developing charging hubs with partners across SA, with the first hubs slated for development in Century City and Stellenbosch in the next 12 months.
The FLX EV app will let taxi owners manage their fleets, see each vehicle’s status and prepay for recharging, while drivers will be directed to their closest charging hub.
“This is a new approach to electrifying the smaller-vehicle public transport industry, we believe it will spark an entirely new economic sector and is socio-economically very important for the automotive sector,” said GoMetro CEO Justin Coetzee said.
Historical data gathered by GoMetro indicates that replacing urban taxi and shuttle fleets with eKamvas will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 13.7 tonnes per vehicle per annum, according to project lead Rudi Kriel.“Most taxis spend up to three hours a day between morning and evening peak hours at the ranks we have analysed, more than sufficient time to fast-charge an eKwamva,” he said.
“EVs have fewer breakdowns than internal combustion vehicles, and are cheaper to run, which leads to increased profitability per vehicle – and they have a longer life expectancy.” The 15-seater eKamva has a claimed range of over 200km between charges, fast-charges within 75 minutes via a 60kW DC charger and slow-charges overnight for 10 hours.
It promises an estimated 40-70% cost savings over traditional vehicles on running costs, depending on the fuel price (inland vs coastal) and distance of the taxi route in question.
Founded in SA and now UK-based, GoMetro is active in the electrification of buses and trucks in the UK and Europe.
