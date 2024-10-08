Electric Renault Twingo poised for Paris debut

Renault will showcase its Twingo E-Tech electric prototype show car at the 2024 Paris motor show, which will take place from October 14 to 20.
It revealed the car in November 2023 and will present it to the public for the first time at the motor show. Renault first introduced Twingo in 1992.
The model was only introduced to SA in its second generation, in the 2000s. Twingo E-Tech electric prototype rekindles the original flame, with an all-electric car designed for city driving.
Styled to look like its ancestor, the prototype boasts novel throwback cues. This includes the protruding taillights and the unmistakable face, with its circular eyes.
An ample glass roof aims to fill the passenger compartment with daylight and open it up to the outdoors, a nod to the fabric ceiling offered in the original.
The three small openings on the bonnet aren’t there to let air into the motor (the all-electric city car doesn’t need them); they are a tribute to the car’s legacy.
According to Renault, the fourth-generation production Twingo will be available in 2026.
Image: Supplied
