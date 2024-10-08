Stellantis has announced a recall for the C3 and DS3 from its Citroën brand.
“Citroën C3 and DS3 models manufactured between 2009 and 2019 and equipped with Takata airbags urgently need these airbags replaced,” the company stated in a release.
“Customers are urged to stop driving these vehicles immediately and contact their preferred dealership as soon as possible to schedule the free replacement, the service takes less than two hours to be performed”.
According to Stellantis, chemical components of Takata airbags can deteriorate over time, especially when exposed to hot and humid climatic conditions.
Citroën issues SA recall for airbag replacement
Manufacturer urges owners to schedule no-cost replacement at dealerships
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
In the event of a collision requiring the airbag to deploy, the airbag inflator may rupture with excessive force, potentially causing serious injury or even death, the automaker noted.
Visit your nearest dealership, contact 0860 738472 or go to https://www.citroen.co.za/maintain/recall-campaigns.html to check whether your VIN is affected.
