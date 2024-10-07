WesBank will sponsor the annual SA Auto Week for the third consecutive year.
Organised by Naamsa, the national automotive business council, the event is scheduled to take place from October 15 to 18 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). It coincides with the 100-year celebration of SA’s automotive industry.
The centenary event, themed “Reimagining the Future, Together: Celebrating Automotive Heritage, Passion, Resilience and Ingenuity,” will honour the country’s rich automotive legacy while looking ahead to future innovations. As a key fixture in SA’s Transport Month, SA Auto Week also highlights the importance of building a sustainable and inclusive transport future.
WesBank is also sponsoring the Naamsa Accelerator Awards, which will be at the conclusion of SA Auto Week on Friday, October 18 2024, at an exclusive gala to recognise excellence and innovation within the industry. “As we celebrate this centenary of innovation, we remain focused on creating new opportunities for growth and shared success, with every journey marking the beginning of another inspiring chapter,” said Ghana Msibi, CEO of WesBank.
Msibi encouraged attendees to visit WesBank’s showcases. “Our team is ready to build relationships that will help clients grow their businesses with the right sustainability, vehicle, fleet and asset finance solutions,” he said.
WesBank to join Naamsa at SA auto industry centenary event
Vehicle and asset financier backs SA Auto Week
Image: Supplied
