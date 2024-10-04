These are South Africa’s best and worst-selling bakkies

In the passenger car market, Chinese brands such as Chery and GWM have blitzed up the sales charts as South African motorists are drawn to their improved quality, modern features and prices that undercut long-established brands.
Chinese bakkies have so far been less successful in attempting to usurp the establishment in the pickup market, where customers tend to be more brand loyal and legacy brands still rule.
Motor industry body Naamsa has released September 2024’s new vehicle sales figures and they reveal that, despite the introduction of new players from behind the red curtain, old school brands still dominate.
The Toyota Hilux maintained its long-standing lead as the country’s best selling vehicle last month with 2,942 sales, dominated by its one-tonne workhorses. The Ford Ranger (2,382) was second and remained the country’s most popular double cab.
The Isuzu D-Max remained in third place ahead of the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up, while the Nissan Navara, GWM P-Series and VW Amarok continued to compete for best of the rest status.
Behind the GWM P-Series, the older and more workhorse-focused GWM Steed was the next most popular Chinese bakkie ahead of the recently launched and boldly styled JAC T-Series.
Other Chinese pickup players, such as LDV which recently launched a range of T60 double cabs, and Foton, which introduced the new Tunland, do not yet report their sales figures.
Production of the popular and long-running NP200 half-tonner recently came to an end at Nissan SA’s Rosslyn plant but there are a handful of units still on dealer floors and 76 were sold last month.
The Mitsubishi Triton is in runout phase and sold only 22 units last month as its replacement is just around the corner.
SOUTH AFRICAN NEW BAKKIE SALES — SEPTEMBER 2024
- Toyota Hilux — 2,942
- Ford Ranger — 2,382
- Isuzu D-Max — 1,592
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 782
- Nissan Navara — 451
- GWM P-Series — 350
- VW Amarok — 325
- Toyota Land Cruiser Pick Up — 168
- Hyundai H100 Bakkie — 159
- GWM Steed — 113
- JAC T-Series — 89
- Nissan NP200 — 76
- Mahindra Bolero — 61
- Kia K2700 — 53
- Peugeot Landtrek — 39
- JAC X-Series — 37
- Mitsubishi Triton — 22
- Kia K2500 — 14
- VW Transporter Pick up — 14
- Jeep Gladiator — 8
