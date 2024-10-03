Motoring

VW, Lucas Radebe team up to empower youth

Train 4 Life programme nurtures girls through football, life skills

By Motoring Reporter - 03 October 2024 - 15:09
Radebe with his new Tiguan.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen has partnered with former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe to drive social change and empower SA youth.

Radebe, a renowned public figure and national soccer legend, joins Volkswagen as a brand ambassador of the VW Train 4 Life programme.

The programme aims to empower young girls through football and life skills education. As part of his ambassadorial responsibilities, Radebe will mentor this generation of young female leaders, reinforcing Volkswagen’s commitment to cultivating talent and fostering personal growth.

“I am incredibly honoured to be part of the Volkswagen family and to support the brand’s youth empowerment initiatives,” said Radebe.

“I am passionate about youth empowerment. Through the VW Train 4 Life and other brand's youth empowerment initiatives, we are shaping strong, confident future athletes who can make a real impact in their respective communities.”

Radebe has taken delivery of a Volkswagen Tiguan as part of his alignment with the brand.

