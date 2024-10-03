Volkswagen has partnered with former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe to drive social change and empower SA youth.
Radebe, a renowned public figure and national soccer legend, joins Volkswagen as a brand ambassador of the VW Train 4 Life programme.
The programme aims to empower young girls through football and life skills education. As part of his ambassadorial responsibilities, Radebe will mentor this generation of young female leaders, reinforcing Volkswagen’s commitment to cultivating talent and fostering personal growth.
“I am incredibly honoured to be part of the Volkswagen family and to support the brand’s youth empowerment initiatives,” said Radebe.
“I am passionate about youth empowerment. Through the VW Train 4 Life and other brand's youth empowerment initiatives, we are shaping strong, confident future athletes who can make a real impact in their respective communities.”
Radebe has taken delivery of a Volkswagen Tiguan as part of his alignment with the brand.
VW, Lucas Radebe team up to empower youth
Train 4 Life programme nurtures girls through football, life skills
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen has partnered with former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe to drive social change and empower SA youth.
Radebe, a renowned public figure and national soccer legend, joins Volkswagen as a brand ambassador of the VW Train 4 Life programme.
The programme aims to empower young girls through football and life skills education. As part of his ambassadorial responsibilities, Radebe will mentor this generation of young female leaders, reinforcing Volkswagen’s commitment to cultivating talent and fostering personal growth.
“I am incredibly honoured to be part of the Volkswagen family and to support the brand’s youth empowerment initiatives,” said Radebe.
“I am passionate about youth empowerment. Through the VW Train 4 Life and other brand's youth empowerment initiatives, we are shaping strong, confident future athletes who can make a real impact in their respective communities.”
Radebe has taken delivery of a Volkswagen Tiguan as part of his alignment with the brand.
LAUNCH | ‘24 VW Tiguan refines the recipe
VWSA addresses exit rumours
AK47-resistant VW Golf GTI could cost you R1.4m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos