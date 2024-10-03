Money no object? Check out Bentley’s latest Mulliner versions

The two keys are provided in colour-matched cases with contrast stitching. The new Mulliner modles feature Bentley’s "ultra performance hybrid" powertrain, shared with the Speed versions. The new powertrain combines a new 4.0-litre V8 engine capable of producing 441kW with a 139kW electric motor. Peak system output is 575kW and 1000Nm.
Bentley this week announced the high-tier Mulliner versions of its fourth-generation Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur.
Building on the specification of the performance-focused Speed models with the addition of even more options and luxury details, the Mulliner range offers a striking visual difference with bespoke craftsmanship, increased wellness features and additional technology as standard. The Mulliner versions define the pinnacle models of each of Bentley’s newest product families. To the exterior, all models receive a new Mulliner signature “Floating Diamond” radiator grille with chrome surround and centre bar, chrome lower grilles, chromeware to the side of the car and chrome-finish tailpipes.
The chromeware is complemented by Satin Silver mirror caps. Alternatively, all of the exterior chrome and the mirror caps can be specified in gloss black, through selection of Mulliner Blackline. The Mulliner range also includes a specifically designed 22-inch wheel in two different finishes, Tungsten Grey or gloss black, both with polished accents and finished with self-levelling Bentley Mulliner wheel badges.
For the Continental GT Mulliner and GTC Mulliner, the fourth-generation face of the car features twin single headlamps with a new, unique and highly intricate “cut crystal” reflector, while a Mulliner badge is fitted to the front wings. For the Flying Spur Mulliner, the Flying B radiator mascot is included as standard (with chrome or black finish), as well as a new Mulliner wing vent with double-diamond detailing.
Image: Supplied
Revised light sequences featuring an animation of the Bentley wings are among the many other delightful Mulliner features, as are red-tinted tail lamps (replacing the grey-tinted lamps of the Speed). “Mulliner” illuminated outer treadplates and deep-pile overmats welcome passengers inside the ultimate Bentley cabin, which offers a Mulliner curation of custom-made, three-colour combinations.
The sumptuously trimmed cockpit is complemented by accent colour piping and unique embroidery to the hand-stitched seats with a newly designed diamond perforation pattern. For the Continental GTC Mulliner, the new stitching pattern extends to the tonneau cover, visible whenever the seven-bow fabric roof is lowered. New standard features for the Mulliner range also include wellness seating with postural adjust and auto climate to the front seats (and to the rear in the Flying Spur), minimising fatigue and providing a level of relaxation and onboard wellbeing that is truly unique.
The Mulliner design theme continues in the LED driver’s instrument panel, with stylish and exclusive graphics. The Bentley rotating display, sports pedals, heated duo-tone three-spoke steering wheel and panoramic sunroof for the Flying Spur and Continental GT add further to the luxurious ambience. Mulliner models receive leather-bound keys in a unique, Mulliner-branded handcrafted presentation box, matching the three-colour cabin configuration of their car.
Image: Supplied
The two keys are provided in colour-matched cases with contrast stitching. The new Mulliner modles feature Bentley’s "ultra performance hybrid" powertrain, shared with the Speed versions. The new powertrain combines a new 4.0-litre V8 engine capable of producing 441kW with a 139kW electric motor. Peak system output is 575kW and 1000Nm.
At one extreme, it’s capable of serene, silent progress in pure EV mode for up to 81km; (for the Continental GT) and 76 km for the Flying Spur.
Full electric mode can be deployed at speeds of up to 140 km/h, with throttle applications of up to 75%. The battery can be fully replenished in as little as 2¾ hours thanks to significant improvements in charger and battery capacity, with 11 kW peak charging power.
When more spirited driving is desired, the combined Bentley V8 and e-motor delivers sensational performance. Dual valve damper system and dual chamber air springs enables more sophisticated tuning options. For all three Mulliner models, customers can choose from a paint range of 101 colours, though this can be expanded to any colour from Bentley’s past, and bespoke paint-matching is also available.
For the interior, 15 primary hide colours, 11 secondary shades and six accent colours offer endless colour combinations, while Mulliner can also utilise bespoke shades of leather to expand the range even further. The leathers are joined by eight wood veneer options and a further three technical finishes – which can be utilised as single or dual finishes and can also be paint matched to any interior hide or exterior paint colours.
All models benefit from the latest generation of electrical architecture, providing a significant step forward in infotainment and driver assistance technology. This technology is the most advanced in the luxury segment and includes an environment display (shown in the driver’s instrument panel) that supports and enables driving in semi-assisted mode.
Image: Supplied
The ownership experience is further enhanced via My Bentley App Studio, Bentley’s digital ecosystem for customers. This offers access to a wide variety of vehicle and third-party applications which can be downloaded directly to the infotainment system, independent of a smartphone.
According to Bentley, Mulliner is the birthplace of coachbuilding – the oldest automotive coachbuilder in the world - and is renowned throughout the automotive world for crafting some of the most individual Bentley models ever created.
As Bentley’s personal commissioning division, Bentley Mulliner is able to respond to the requirements of Bentley's most discerning customers’ requests for bespoke features to any Bentley.
Beyond their bespoke services, Mulliner is also responsible for the Blower Continuation Series and Speed Six Continuation Series – recreating Bentley’s most iconic cars from the 1920s – and the exclusive, coachbuilt Bacalar, Batur and new Batur Convertible models.
