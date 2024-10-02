Mahindra will continue its efforts in the contested B-segment crossover market with the new 3X0.
It is a successor to the XUV300 and Mzansi is the first market outside of India to launch the model, its introduction coincides with the brand's 20th year of local operations.
Mahindra claims its dealers in the domestic Indian market took more than 50,000 orders for the new model in the first hour after launch.
For the all-new model, Mahindra drew on the expertise of its global network of design studios and its large engineering hub at the Mahindra research valley in Chennai, India.
Mahindra also incorporated feedback from customers across the globe, including SA, in its design process.
Seemingly, its customers wanted a more radical execution, because the 3X0 is hard to ignore. For good and bad reasons, depending on your take.
Note the distinctive front grille and headlamp design. The overall shape is not too dissimilar to the previous model. At the rear, the "infinity" LED tail-light, which stretches across the rear of the vehicle, emphasises width. Inside, it features black leatherette upholstery, as well as a floating 10.25-inch infotainment system, supported by a 10.25-inch digital cluster.
New Mahindra 3X0 takes baton from XUV300
Indian crossover claims improvements in every aspect
Image: Supplied
Mahindra will continue its efforts in the contested B-segment crossover market with the new 3X0.
It is a successor to the XUV300 and Mzansi is the first market outside of India to launch the model, its introduction coincides with the brand's 20th year of local operations.
Mahindra claims its dealers in the domestic Indian market took more than 50,000 orders for the new model in the first hour after launch.
For the all-new model, Mahindra drew on the expertise of its global network of design studios and its large engineering hub at the Mahindra research valley in Chennai, India.
Mahindra also incorporated feedback from customers across the globe, including SA, in its design process.
Seemingly, its customers wanted a more radical execution, because the 3X0 is hard to ignore. For good and bad reasons, depending on your take.
Note the distinctive front grille and headlamp design. The overall shape is not too dissimilar to the previous model. At the rear, the "infinity" LED tail-light, which stretches across the rear of the vehicle, emphasises width. Inside, it features black leatherette upholstery, as well as a floating 10.25-inch infotainment system, supported by a 10.25-inch digital cluster.
Image: Supplied
Soft-touch accents on the steering wheel, gear knob and front armrest promise a premium sense of tactility. The brand said its panoramic roof is the largest in class. Luggage capacity is rated at 364l.
It ups the ante in the technology and features department, with USB-C charging, an electronic parking brake, and Harman Kardon audio, as well as the debut of Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). That includes obstacle detection, blind spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking. A 360-degree camera view offers further support.
The vehicle has six airbags, four disc brakes, electronic stability control and ISOFIX tethering. Power comes from a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol engine. The diesel option is no longer offered. The 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi unit delivers 82kW and 200Nm of torque. It is offered with a six-speed manual or automatic, drive is to the front wheels.
Image: Supplied
Under the skin, the 3XO is equipped with a MacPherson strut-independent front suspension and a semi-independent twist beam setup at the rear axle. Mahindra claims the vehicle is as quiet as the XUV 700 on the road, aided by an adaptive damping system. Comfort, normal and sport driving modes give the driver variety.
Specialised "Zip, Zap and Zoom" settings in the automatic versions promise to enhance the driving dynamics on varying terrains. The Mahindra 3XO is sold with a five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty. MX models are offered with a three-year/55,000km service plan, and the AX models have a five-year/100,000km service plan.
Look out for our driving impressions soon.
PRICING:
1.2T MX2 manual: R 254,999
1.2T MX2 automatic: R274,999
1.2T MX3 manual: R274,999
1.2T MX3 automatic: R294,999
1.2T AX5 manual: R319,999
1.2T AX5 automatic: R344,999
1.2T AX5L automatic: R374,999
1.2T AX7L automatic: R404,999
BUYER'S GUIDE | An overview of South Africa’s panel van market
REVIEW | New Mahindra Scorpio-N is a well-priced surprise
FEATURE | Finding SA's 2024 Car of the Year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos