Coinciding with its centenary, Ford SA produced a series of videos celebrating its local heritage.
The latest feature highlights the contributions to performance and motorsport history in the country, particularly through the rare and highly sought-after Sapphire Cosworth built by Basil Green and Geoff Mortimer, and the homologation special Sierra XR8.
Have a look.
WATCH | Going down memory lane with Ford
Blue oval brand boasts a rich South African heritage
Image: Supplied
