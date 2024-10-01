Motoring

WATCH | Going down memory lane with Ford

Blue oval brand boasts a rich South African heritage

By Motoring Reporter - 01 October 2024 - 11:10
The Sierra XR8 earned a legendary reputation.
The Sierra XR8 earned a legendary reputation.
Image: Supplied

Coinciding with its centenary, Ford SA produced a series of videos celebrating its local heritage.

The latest feature highlights the contributions to performance and motorsport history in the country, particularly through the rare and highly sought-after Sapphire Cosworth built by Basil Green and Geoff Mortimer, and the homologation special Sierra XR8.

Have a look.

Ford's eight-seater Tourneo arrives in SA

A configurable interior ensures roomy travel for eight.
Motoring
1 day ago

REVIEW | Ford Ranger Platinum a 'grootman' of bakkies

We drive the classiest model in the Ranger line-up.
Business
2 months ago

REVIEW | Ford Territory is an average family steed

Ford's latest shot at the C-segment SUV arena is priced from R576,000.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor
Midrand residential complex gutted by fire