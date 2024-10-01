REVIEW | 2024 Haval Jolion Pro a neat package but not without issues

Back in 2017 Great Wall Motors elevated its Haval brand with an SUV called the H2. Looking back on my original review of that product, there were some less-than-favourable quips about the car looking like an Audi Q5 knock-off.
The affordable H2 turned out to be a popular steed and a facelift in 2020 helped it refine its identity. But the big game-changer came in 2021, when the model's successor, the Jolion, was launched. It was a notable leap not just for the brand, but for the breed of Chinese cars in SA as a whole.
Its modern styling proved to be universally attractive, the cabin felt plush and the powertrain was fair, including the offering of a dual-clutch automatic. As expected, specification and pricing were hugely competitive. Yes, it had certain quirks, with a finicky infotainment system, turbo-lag and sensitive driver assistance features but local consumers seemed to overlook that as a considerable number of units have been sold.
It has not even been a full five years since the original Jolion came to town, yet GWM has already introduced a fresh permutation in the form of the Jolion Pro. The Pro might seem like a significant enhancement, but it is essentially the Jolion you know and like, just with a more striking exterior dressing.
You can tell that it is a new model - with some rather obvious embellishments - including fresh alloy wheel designs. From my perspective, the body-kit gives a strong aftermarket vibe: a mishmash of stuck-on aerodynamic bits, comprising front and side splitters, plus a front grille that looks like the Panamericana job found on Mercedes-AMG models.
Squinting at the rear ¾ section, it almost appears like a Lexus NX. Haval says the Pro is superior in certain dimensions – height and width – but the wheelbase is unaltered. The cabin has the same architecture as before, with a pleasant blend of soft-touch materials and a straightforward layout. That infotainment still proved a source of frustration for its niggly operation, but screen clarity and display are of a good standard.
Carried over from the former range and deployed across the board is the 1.5-litre, turbocharged-petrol unit with four cylinders, linked to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.
In standard form, it serves 105kW and 210Nm. The more powerful state of tuning in the S-badged version accounts for 130kW and 270Nm. Mind your expectations because the addition of that letter does not transform the front-wheel drive Haval into a performance vehicle. But it certainly is an agreeable companion, with sufficient grunt once on the boil and decent road manners. Lag on take-off is significant, however. Our average consumption sat around the 8.5l/100km mark.
Buyers still have the option of a hybrid version, serving 140kW and 375Nm. Interesting to note that Haval will continue selling the pre-facelifted model alongside the restyled Pro. This model has been labelled the Jolion City. It is largely the same as the 2021 original, but now features rugged plastic body cladding for a more outdoorsy look. Pricing for the Jolion City range starts at R345,950.
Image: Supplied
The Pro kicks off at R391,150 for the Premium grade. The Super Luxury version will set you back R425,950. Opt for the Ultra Luxury S and that will be R495,950. The flagship hybrid comes in at R516,950.The Pro benefits from a seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan.
For those who bought the original Jolion and want the same values but with more visual dazzle, the Pro would be a natural upgrade. But we should remember that in this category, Haval is no longer the only Chinese brand out to woo Mzansi shoppers: the Jolion Pro has its work cut out, fending off rivalry from Chery, Omoda, GAC - and more to come.
