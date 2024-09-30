New Suzuki Swift addresses safety criticisms

First shown at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami in August, the new Suzuki Swift is set to go on sale this month.
Pricing begins at R219,900 for the 1.2 GL manual while the range-topping 1.2 GL CVT goes for R284,900. All models in the line-up are powered by the brand’s new-generation Z12E petrol engine, with 60kW/112Nm. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual or continuously variable transmission.
According to the brand, the new engine unit boasts refinement and power on par with the previous generation motor, but with superior economy, attributed to a new multipoint fuel-injection system and improved thermal management. It also helps that the vehicle wields a mass of 908kg. Swift models with a manual transmission will offer automatic start-stop as a further fuel-saving measure.
Safety credentials were a criticism of the outgoing vehicle, but that seems to be addressed with this iteration.
All models in the new Swift line-up have six airbags as standard, an electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold control, emergency brake assist and ISOFIX tethering points at the rear.
Standard features across the board include power steering, digital climate control, a digital information display in the instrument cluster, three-point seatbelts for all five occupants, rear LED tail lamps with a high-mounted LED stop lamp, an immobiliser and alarm, rear parking sensors and electrically adjustable and foldable side mirrors. This is bolstered by electric windows on all four doors, a height adjustable driver’s seat and a rear bench that can fold in a 60/40 configuration.
The base GL model makes use of 165/80R14 steel wheels with wheel covers. A space-saving spare wheel is included below the luggage compartment.
The Swift 1.2 GL+ gains 185/65 R15 alloy wheels in place of the GL model’s steel wheels. In this specification level, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a rear camera is included as standard, which adds steering wheel control buttons for the audio and hands-free phone system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are integrated into the system.
The Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX promises a more luxurious make-up. Viewed from the outside, the halogen projector headlamps of other Swift models are replaced with automatic LED projector headlamps, daytime running lights and fog lamps. Suzuki has also replaced the alloy wheels of the GL+ model with polished, diamond-cut alloy wheels on similar 185/65 R15 tyres. Inside the cabin of the GLX, the digital climate control is enhanced with fully automatic climate control functionality.
At the same time, the infotainment system is inched up to nine inches from the GL+ model’s seven inches. Suzuki added tweeters to the infotainment system, replaced the urethane steering wheel with a leather-clad adjustable steering wheel and fitted cruise control buttons to the audio and mobile phone controls on the steering wheel. For buyers of the 1.2 GLX with CVT, there are also paddle shifts behind the steering wheel. All models are sold with a two-year, 30,000 km service plan and promotional warranty of five years or 200,000 km.
Look out for our driving impressions of the newcomer soon.
PRICING:
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL manual: R219,900
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ manual: R239,900
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ CVT: R259,900
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX manual: R264,900
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX CVT: R284,900
