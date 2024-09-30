Ford has launched its new Tourneo people-mover in the country. Pricing begins at R1,070,000 for the long-wheelbase bus, which is the only version currently available.
The price includes a four-year/120 000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
Earlier this year we sampled the latest Transit van, on which the Tourneo is based. We look forward to evaluating the eight-seater vehicle soon.
Initially available in Trend specification and a long-wheelbase configuration, it is powered by a 2.0-litre, single-turbocharged diesel engine, running on the AdBlue additive for reduced emissions. It produces 100kW/360Nm. Transmission is dealt with by an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Under the skin, the updated chassis architecture of the vehicle boasts independent rear suspension, promising enhanced levels of ride comfort and stability. Ford quotes a braked towing capability of 2,500kg.
Ford's eight-seater Tourneo arrives in SA
A configurable interior ensures comfortable travel
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The enhanced interior specification starts with a new track-mounted seating system in the second and third rows, which allows greater adaptability when arranging the cabin for people and luggage. The tracked seating enables customers to slide seats forward or back along notched tracks set into the rear cabin floor, or to lift seats out completely.
The three second-row seats can each be moved independently, while the third-row seats have a two seat/one seat split.
The new seats are lighter than those in the outgoing model and the second-row features integrated seatbelts. Owners can reconfigure the cabin into a useful six-person conference layout.
With the second- and third-row seats removed, a massive 6,800l of loading volume is unleashed, along with the ability to carry three standard Euro pallets. ISOFIX points are available on all three seats in the second-row as well as the two outboard seats in the third row.
Image: Supplied
The Tourneo’s cabin offers automatic dual zone electronic climate control, rear seat climate control and heated driver and front passenger seats. A lower floor height and a new integrated sidestep aim to make ingress and loading easier, supported by a large aperture for the sliding side doors. The optimised platform has also enabled a reduced overall height of under two metres, which enables easier access to garages and multi-storey car parks.
The instrument panel features an ergonomic 13-inch central touchscreen built around Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility as standard. Wireless charging is available as standard. The central screen is complemented by a new 12-inch instrument cluster that includes an eight-inch configurable digital display. Occupants will be able to keep their smart mobile devices charged thanks to a range of ports including one front dual USB (USB A and C), one front 12 V socket, one rear 12 V socket, and three rear USB ports are standard.
Image: Supplied
A column-mounted shifter for vehicles with an automatic transmission frees up more knee and leg space as well as making ingress and egress easier. Further front cabin space and increased instrument panel storage is created by the roof-mounted front passenger airbag.
This enables customers to keep laptop or A4 folder-sized items in the covered dashboard storage, and means portable electronic devices can now be safely fitted closer to the driver. Driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, evasive steering assist and a driver alertness monitor are standard. A total of six airbags are provided, comprising dual front, side and rear curtain airbags.
