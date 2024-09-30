Motoring

Chinese firm Jetour has high hopes for SA

Brand touts idea of "affordable luxury"

By Motoring Reporter - 30 September 2024 - 14:58
Dashing and X70 Plus spearhead the brand's introduction.
Image: Supplied

Chinese brand Jetour is touting the idea of "affordable luxury" with its new pair of sport-utility vehicles. It claims to be among the fastest-growing brands in China, hoping to achieve similar success in the Mzansi new car market.

By the end of this year, the brand aims for 2,000 unit sales, with a cumulative sales goal of 30,000 units over the next three years.

The X70 Plus has an inoffensive rear design.
Image: Supplied

The two-model line-up, dubbed Dashing and X70 Plus, features contemporary styling, bolstered by upmarket features and the expected level of digitisation. If you were curious about the brand name, its makers say that "Jet-" implies sleek and fast, while the "-tour" refers to the ethos of freedom and adventure.

President of Jetour Auto, Li Xueyong, said the long-term strategy is to shape an automotive brand with the understanding of travel, excellent off-road capabilities, world-class safety and ample space for a family.

Dashing boasts a sharp aesthetic profile.
Image: Supplied

Having sold more than 1.22-million vehicles globally across its five product lines within 70 months, the brand has high expectations for the SA market. The X70 Plus is a seven-seater vehicle. Premium synthetic leather seats, a panoramic glass sunroof, as well as features such as lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic alert are standard.

It costs R454,900 in Momentum trim, while the Deluxe is R484,900. The Dashing model has a more urban-orientated persona, with greater focus on sportier aesthetics. It goes for R439,900 in standard form, with the Deluxe carrying a price tag of R469,900.

Cabin of the X70 is suitably digitised.
Image: Supplied

Vice president of Jetour SA, Nic Campbell, believes the brand will push boundaries in the market, appealing to customers wanting innovation and sound value.

Generously-bolstered seats lend a sporty flavour to Dashing.
Image: Supplied

Jetour is purported to have a parts inventory of about R100m at its head office in Midrand. The brand claims to have as many as 40 dealers in operation, across the country. We expect to test these models soon, look out for our comprehensive evaluations.

