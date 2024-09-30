Chery takes shot at LCV market with Tiggo 4 panel van

Chery SA is eyeing a share of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) arena with a new panel van iteration of the popular Tiggo 4.
The model is fully homologated as an LCV, which means VAT-registered businesses have the opportunity to claim back the VAT paid on the vehicle’s initial purchase price.
With the rear passenger bench removed and a security capsule neatly installed, the Tiggo 4 Pro panel van offers a loading bay measuring 1,387mm long, 1,255mm wide and 941mm high. Access to this expanded cargo area – which serves up 1,500 litres of storage space – comes courtesy of both the tailgate aperture and the two rear doors.
Offering a payload of 360kg, a ground clearance of 180mm and an unbraked towing capacity of 750kg, the Tiggo 4 panel van is powered by Chery’s 1.5-litre petrol engine, which delivers peak outputs of 83kW and 138Nm, covered by the brand’s 10-year/1-million km warranty. Buyers have the choice of either a six-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
“We see this model appealing to owners of small businesses as well as courier companies and even security firms, along with multiple other industries,” said Siphiwe Nkutha, national fleet sales manager at Chery SA.
Despite being positioned as an LCV, the new Tiggo 4 Pro Panel Van comes standard with features such as keyless entry, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, a 10.25-inch infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), an electronic parking brake and cruise control.
It is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, emergency brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control, roll stability control, hill assist, downhill assist and rear parking sensors as standard. The CVT-equipped derivative adds items such as curtain airbags, tyre pressure monitoring and a rear-view camera.
PRICING:
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5L panel van manual: R339,900
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5L panel van CVT: R374,900
Pricing includes a three-year/30,000 km service plan, a five-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty and a 10-year/1-million km engine warranty, with the latter linked to the original owner.
A payload of 360kg is offered
Image: Supplied
