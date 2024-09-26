If full EV is your chosen flavour, the oddly named bZ4X could be your ticket, though it is not yet sold in South Africa. Nor is the hydrogen fuel cell EV Mirai — though there has been talk of introduction, with previews of a fuelling network having been shown.
In the middle of all that is the tried and tested, self-charging hybrid prospect, which Lexus does well. In recent times it upped the ante with plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) derivatives. These offer the best of both worlds. You get zero-emissions mobility for the average cycles of urban commuting and zero-anxiety mobility when you decide to drive to Cape Town, because the car still has an internal combustion engine to call into commission, once the hybrid system battery has been depleted.
We recently tested the RX 450+ PHEV and found it to be a useful real-world companion. If you play it cleverly, you might be able to see one tank of fuel lasting months, literally.
A reminder that the RX line-up competes with models such as the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Porsche Cayenne. Serious artillery, but the Lexus has a number of tricks up its sleeve to compel would-be shoppers.
First, the angular styling. Not everyone's cup of green tea but it prompts you to sit up and take notice. Second, while the Germans are known to be somewhat miserly with the features, Lexus has always been generous with standard fare. The RX is fully-stocked.
Then you come to the price. A new BMW X5 xDrive50e PHEV will set you back R1,880,000. Sublime motor vehicle no doubt, but if you like the finer things while striving to exercise financial sense, how could you argue with the R1,645,000 pricetag of the RX 450+ PHEV You could spend that extra money on starting an organic home garden, a small nut farm or a concern that fashions textiles from recycled waste. Really play a part in reducing carbon footprints.
REVIEW | Why the Lexus RX 450+ PHEV works in the real world
Electric power and internal combustion in harmonious tandem
Image: Supplied
Long before virtually all its rivals started dabbling in partial electrification, Lexus made hybrid technology its calling card. The respected Japanese brand launched its foray into the sector in 2005, with the RX 400h, which it described as the world's first luxury hybrid vehicle.
At the time though, the green credentials could have been taken with a smattering of vegan cheese: this was still a 3.3l V6 SUV, rather than an outright, planet-cooling environmental champion.
Lexus pressed on with its hybrid narrative, refining the offering over the years, affording the brand an advantage. It shrewdly anticipated the surge in ubiquity of premium brand electrification before it became a thing.
Lexus’ parent company Toyota has taken a balanced stance regarding the future of electric vehicle (EV) mobility. Instead of making sweeping declarations about going all-electric by a certain date, the manufacturer plans to steady-on much like it always has, promising to continue offering various powertrains for various applications in its many worldwide markets.
If you want robust diesels for commercial and overlanding duties, the Hilux, Fortuner and Land Cruiser families cover the bases. How about a sprightly and economical compact turbocharged-petrol? Plenty of those in the mix.
Straightforward normally-aspirated units? Aside from run-of-the-mill four-cylinders, Toyota even continues to sell an atmospheric 4.0l V6.
Image: Supplied
If full EV is your chosen flavour, the oddly named bZ4X could be your ticket, though it is not yet sold in South Africa. Nor is the hydrogen fuel cell EV Mirai — though there has been talk of introduction, with previews of a fuelling network having been shown.
In the middle of all that is the tried and tested, self-charging hybrid prospect, which Lexus does well. In recent times it upped the ante with plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) derivatives. These offer the best of both worlds. You get zero-emissions mobility for the average cycles of urban commuting and zero-anxiety mobility when you decide to drive to Cape Town, because the car still has an internal combustion engine to call into commission, once the hybrid system battery has been depleted.
We recently tested the RX 450+ PHEV and found it to be a useful real-world companion. If you play it cleverly, you might be able to see one tank of fuel lasting months, literally.
A reminder that the RX line-up competes with models such as the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Porsche Cayenne. Serious artillery, but the Lexus has a number of tricks up its sleeve to compel would-be shoppers.
First, the angular styling. Not everyone's cup of green tea but it prompts you to sit up and take notice. Second, while the Germans are known to be somewhat miserly with the features, Lexus has always been generous with standard fare. The RX is fully-stocked.
Then you come to the price. A new BMW X5 xDrive50e PHEV will set you back R1,880,000. Sublime motor vehicle no doubt, but if you like the finer things while striving to exercise financial sense, how could you argue with the R1,645,000 pricetag of the RX 450+ PHEV You could spend that extra money on starting an organic home garden, a small nut farm or a concern that fashions textiles from recycled waste. Really play a part in reducing carbon footprints.
Image: Supplied
The internal combustion side of the RX 450+ is handled by a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine. Handling the zero-emissions part of its constitution is an 18.1kWh battery, motivating dual electric motors. Combined output with engine and electric units in tandem is 227kW and 497Nm of torque. That facilitates a quoted 0-100km/h dash in 6.5 seconds, respectable considering its 2,200kg mass.
Transmission in the all-wheel drive Lexus is handled by a continuously variable unit, so brace for the characteristic drone when mashing the pedal down during freeway overtaking. However, the RX 450+ is a serene animal, particularly when milling around in EV mode. You can go for about 60km in battery-powered silence (they claim 66km).
The quietness made room to highlight other observations. Our car seemed to have a persistent tick-tick emanating from somewhere in the front section of the headliner.
Everything else though was textbook Lexus build quality: a “crafted” feel in design and selection of materials with a slightly more traditional approach retaining physical buttons and rotary dials. It is a relaxing car to drive. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel proved to be a treat during the week of strange sub-zero temperatures.
Lexus claims a combined fuel consumption of 1.3l/100km. Sounds ridiculous and unbelievable, but if you keep that battery topped-up and are hardly using the engine it is a realistic achievement. Driving the car with the battery depleted, the 2.5l yielded an average of 7.3l/100km. Hardly terrible.
With sharp styling, superb refinement and a frugal powertrain, the RX 450+ makes a convincing argument in the niche of full-sized PHEV SUV models.
REVIEW | The BMW i5 M60 is a silent brute
REVIEW | Volvo EX30 let down by interface quirks
FIRST DRIVE | VW launches ID.4 test run in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos