LAUNCH | GAC Emkoo let down by lethargic performance

Image: Supplied
You might be forgiven for losing track of the many Chinese brands entering the Mzansi market.
The likes of Great Wall Motors (GWM) and its divisions have gained traction, so too has the Chery stable, boasting various offshoots, but now there are entirely new marques to get familiar with.
During the month of August it was the turn of Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC); to trumpet an arrival in the country.
Though it is a firm without pedigree on the continent, GAC lays claim to being the fifth largest automobile producer in China.
Underpinning the efforts of the brand locally is the Salvador Caetano company, a Portuguese multinational enterprise, with operations that include a Toyota production facility in Portugal.
So far the GAC brand has 20 dealerships across the country.
Spearheading the launch of the GAC brand was the GS3 Emzoom, a compact crossover. The manufacturer stated the Toyota Corolla Cross and Nissan Qashqai as rivals.
The newest addition to the portfolio has a name that continues the Emzoom's theme of odd-sounding titles. Meet the Emkoo.
Image: Supplied
A Google search revealed that the mandarin origins of Emkoo translates into “shadow cool” – make of that what you will – some might call it an “mkhukhu” as our market's love for car nicknames is well known.
Pricing kicks off at R599,900 for the standard Executive grade and R569,900 for the Executive-Plus model. This includes a five-year/150,000km service plan and warranty.
Chinese brands have demonstrated a certain stylistic flamboyance, which are striking even where certain specimens have clearly copied the dials of European and Japanese favourites.
The GAC is 1,901mm wide; with a 2,750mm wheelbase, promising 1,059mm of front legroom and 990mm in the rear. Boot space is 638l.
The Emkoo has a decidedly Lexus-like flavour, with pleats that look sharp enough to nick fingertips. At the rear, it has an execution not unlike that of Volvo models. Overall, the taut, confident sense of the new GAC should help it stand out.
And it needs to stand out, because it's makers are vying for a share of a hugely crowded market.
They say the Emkoo plays in the upper end of the C-segment. No easy feat, because you have seriously heavy hitters occupying that space.
Think established contenders like Volkswagen Tiguan, Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and Toyota RAV4.
We should not forget Chinese players in the space, like the Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. An honorary Chinese model is the Fort Territory, made in China, co-developed by Jiangling Motors Corporation.
The interior of the Emkoo is impressive, with classy materials and novel aeronautic-inspired design cues. One can quite clearly see that this was no generic parts bin affair: there was clearly thought, effort and creative flair involved.
Image: Supplied
However, we noticed again a poor finish of the exposed metal joining, in the seams atop the front door frames. This is a criticism we had with the GS3 Emzoom as well.
Infotainment is handled by a 10.1-inch touchscreen, supported by a 10-inch LCD display for the instrument cluster.
We tested the Executive-Plus model, replete with niceties such as heated seats, 19-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, electric seat adjustment.
Our launch drive took us through Gauteng back roads that flirt with the North West, affording a good chance to gauge the car's road manners.
The chassis deploys MacPherson struts at the front, with a multi-link setup at the rear axle, aided by hydraulic shock mount elements for improved suppression of vibrations.
Behind the wheel, the GAC demonstrates a well-resolved, accomplished ride quality.
But my feelings towards its athletic abilities were less favourable.
Powering the range is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol unit. This is linked to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Drive is to the front axle. Outputs are 130kW/270Nm.
Image: Supplied
This is the same unit used in the GS3 Emzoom.
Whereas that weighs 1,370kg the Emkoo is heavier at 1,540kg.
You can easily tell that more grunt is needed in this application.
From standstill, the lethargy of the Emkoo can be unnerving at busy intersections.
Claimed consumption is 6.4l/100km. Our average was 7.7l/100km over 200km of driving.
Safety-wise, the vehicle has six airbags, with a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and autonomous emergency braking comprising the driver assistance features.
The GAC Emkoom is an attractive and well-equipped package, with polished road manners, but there remains room for improvement in the powerplant department.
