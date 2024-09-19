Miller to ride for Pramac Racing next season on factory Yamaha bike

Australian rider Jack Miller will leave the Red Bull KTM team and return to Pramac Racing next season, the MotoGP team announced on Thursday, effectively confirming the grid for the 2025 season with all 22 riders now announced.

Miller will join Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira on the new-look team, which is switching from Ducati machines to Yamaha after the 2024 season.

An experienced campaigner in the premier class, Miller previously raced for Honda and Ducati before making the switch to KTM in 2023. He also raced for Pramac Racing from 2018-2020.

“With 10 years of experience in the MotoGP class with three different manufacturers, Jack will be a valuable asset for Yamaha,” said Lin Jarvis, MD of Yamaha Motor Racing.

“His speed, knowledge, work ethic and team spirit will be invaluable to our project as we plan to improve the performance of the M1 (motorbike) in 2025 and beyond. Yamaha will be supporting him in every way they can.”

The Pramac Racing team, who were using Desmosedici GP24 bikes this season — the same as the factory Ducati team — will have the factory 2025 YZR-M1 bike as well as full factory support.

Pramac Racing's current rider line-up are set to depart at the end of the season with championship contender Jorge Martin moving to Aprilia and Franco Morbidelli joining the VR46 Racing team.