Motoring

Renault Master wins 2025 International Van of the Year

By Motoring Staff - 17 September 2024 - 13:32
The Master was elected unanimously by a panel of experts representing 25 European countries.
The Master was elected unanimously by a panel of experts representing 25 European countries.
Image: Supplied

The Renault Master scooped the 2025 International Van Of The Year (Ivoty) award at a ceremony held during the IAA Transportation Conference in Hanover, Germany, on Monday. It was elected unanimously by a panel of experts representing 25 European countries.

“The Ivoty jury were impressed with the new design and high levels of innovation and technology developed for the Master, which features advanced aerodynamics, increased usability and enhanced efficiency, space, safety and comfort. Plus the fact that its new modular platform accommodates diesel, electric and hydrogen powertrains. All attributes that meet the criteria for the award programme. Congratulations to Renault on this achievement,” said International Van of the Year Award jury chair Jarlath Sweeney. 

The Master is Renault's fifth van to win the prominent title after Master II (1998), Trafic II (2002), Kangoo Z.E (2012) and Kangoo Van III (2022).

These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in August

Cars fly but light commercials stall in latest new-vehicle sales
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Renault urged to rethink scrapping of F1 power units

Staff at Renault's Formula One engine facility near Paris have urged the carmaker to rethink a plan to scrap power unit production, saying it would ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

New car sales tapered in December ’23

Tough trading conditions for the motor industry last year culminated in December sales taking a dip.
Business
8 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed
375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks