GAC launches Emkoo at a snip under R600k
Chinese newcomer takes aim at C-segment favourites
Image: Supplied
Last month the Mzansi new car market gained another Chinese player in the form of Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).
The company lays claim to being the fifth largest carmaker in China and a Portuguese concern named Salvador Caetano is custodian for local operations of the brand.
So far, 20 dealers have been established across the country, with the model offensive being spearheaded by the GS3 Emzoom. At the launch, brand representatives singled out rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Cross and Nissan Qashqai.
Image: Supplied
The newest release from GAC, dubbed Emkoo, has its sights set on a higher tier of the fiercely contested C-segment arena; populated by the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Mazda CX-5 and Kia Sportage – also not forgetting numerous Chinese picks like the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max and Haval H6.
This week the Emkoo was announced, with pricing kicking off at R599,900 for the standard Executive grade and R569,900 for the Executive-Plus model.
It plays in a crowded category, so the visual pizzazz of the model ought to at least earn it some attention on shoppers’ radars. Seemingly taking inspiration from the origami-like approach of Lexus, the Emkoo is a mash-up of sharp edges and pleats.
Image: Supplied
The model is 1,901mm wide; with a 2,750mm wheelbase, promising 1,059mm of front legroom and 990mm in the rear. Boot space is 638l, which is appropriate for the segment. According to GAC, the bodywork of the Emkoo uses submarine hull-grade steel.
Lighting technology appears to be a big talking point for GAC. The headlights of the model boast a combined total of 2, 650 lumens for both low and high beams, with rear lamps incorporating 128 embedded LED bulbs – plus an interesting musical sync function. We plan to see how that works when we drive the car at its official media introduction.
On the inside, the Emkoo has a layout similar to the GS3 Emzoom, but with a greater emphasis on luxury and refinement. Infotainment is handled by a 10.1-inch touchscreen, supported by a 10-inch LCD display for the instrument cluster. A panoramic sunroof is standard on both model grades.
Image: Supplied
Dynamic ambient lighting and a gearshift lever inspired by an “energy crystal” promise to create an uplifting vibe, according to GAC.
Powering the range is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol unit. This is linked to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Drive is to the front axle. Outputs are 130kW/270Nm; with a claimed fuel consumption of 6.4l/100km.
Under the skin, the chassis features MacPherson struts at the front, with a multi-link setup at the rear axle. Hydraulic elements purport better suppression of road impact and vibrations.
On the safety front, the vehicle has six airbags, with a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and autonomous emergency braking comprising the driver assistance features. Look out for our first driving impressions of the model next week.
