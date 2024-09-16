REVIEW | Isuzu D-Max V-Cross plays in the middle

The Isuzu D-Max, now in its seventh-generation, is a product we have evaluated in just about all of its permutations. From the basic, hard-working L model grade, to the towering AT35 model, designed for overlanding.
Earlier this year we had a go in the popular X-Rider trim grade. And more recently, we tested the V-Cross, which is one notch below the AT35 on the hierarchy.
To the uninitiated, the sheer number of versions, grades and derivatives can be confusing. But if you know what your intended application is – you should be able to find a D-Max that fits the bill.
Priced at R916,400 in 4x4 guise, with an automatic transmission, the V-Cross is positioned at buyers who want rich specification, but without sacrificing the workhorse credentials afforded by a double-cab. Rivals from other manufacturers would include the Ford Ranger 2.0 BiT Wildtrak 4WD (R953,800); Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4x4 automatic and Nissan Navara 2.5 DDTi 4x4 PRO-4X automatic (R844,900). Remember that these are all produced locally.
Visually, the V-Cross model is set apart from its D-Max siblings by a more aggressive front bumper design, tough cladding for the wheel arches, a rear styling bar, manual roller-shutter for the loading area, as well as black alloy wheels with a distinctive pattern, 18-inches in diameter. It turns heads and passers-by seem to instantly know they are in the midst of a specimen with more clout than the average D-Max LSE.
Climbing into the V-Cross, we were pleasantly surprised by the quality of materials and the upmarket feel that the brand seems to have achieved. Black perforated leatherette upholstery clads the seats, with the top section of the fascia outfitted in leatherette too. Electrically adjustable seat adjustment for the driver is part of the deal. It might not feel as plush as the Ranger, but nor does it have the hard, plastic-intensive aura of the Hilux.
Brands that manufacture cars locally have a specific advantage over their counterparts that import products.
If you ever have an opportunity to visit one of the plant facilities of automakers with a manufacturing presence in Mzansi, you are likely to be impressed by what goes on behind the scenes. Particularly in the corridors of the research and development sections.
Obviously, any production series model must undergo rigorous tests before production commences. But knowing that the regimen involves local conditions – specific SA climates, road surfaces and a whole lot more – imbues a prospective buyer with certain confidence.
The conscience is also quite pleased knowing that this new vehicle they are buying contributes directly to the national economy, creating employment, among other positives.
Isuzu has always had a solid reputation in the country. The disinvestment of General Motors (GM); former custodians of the firm, provided an opportunity for the Japanese brand to continue its path. It is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Isuzu globally, with the Gqeberha plant being the second-biggest for the brand, outside of its Thailand plant operations.
SA is a bakkie country – and we certainly test a lot of them here at Sowetan Motoring. From top-selling favourites like the Toyota Hilux, to newer Chinese entrants like the JAC T9, we have reported on them all.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Equipment levels are generous. On the safety front, it boasts eight airbags. Lane-keep assist, a blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control and automatic headlamps comprise the suite of driver assistance features. The familiar nine-inch infotainment system includes a reverse camera, as well as compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We used the former platform, which integrated without hassle via cable.
Isuzu is all about toughness and even in V-Cross, the rugged air of the D-Max is felt. But not to the point where it is too agricultural – the steering is fairly light, cabin insulation is reasonable and the ride quality is bearable. Again, referencing the Ranger and Hilux, you would peg the D-Max in the middle: not as refined as the former, nor as coarse as the latter.
Around traffic and on the open road, it proved to be an agreeable companion, with the 3.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel showing clear supremacy over its 1.9-litre counterpart we last encountered in the D-Max X-Rider.
Image: Supplied
This 3.0 TD unit serves up 140kW/450Nm; with the endearing bellow that commercial diesel admirers will appreciate. Average consumption after the week of testing settled around the 10.1l/100km mark. Power is transmitted via a six-speed automatic, with four-wheel drive engaged via a simple rotary dial on the fascia.
Overall, the Isuzu D-Max is an easy product to recommend. The V-Cross will continue to find favour among a demographic who requires the utility and strength of a double-cab, but without relinquishing the creature comforts associated with an executive passenger car.
