Custom sneaker art reaches global market
Ntuli's unique designs making their mark worldwide
Image: Supplied
When Thobile Ntuli painted a pair of sneakers for her favourite music icon, Thandiswa Mazwai, in 2017, she had no idea that moment would mark the beginning of a journey that would take her art across continents.
Mazwai, a celebrated isiXhosa musician and style inspiration, became one of Ntuli’s first notable clients. For the KwaZulu-Natal-born artist, that commission was both validation and fuel, proof that her craft could stand on its own.
“I honestly believe that the sneaker I painted for her was ugly; I was not as good as I am. But what mattered for me was the fact that I was doing it for my favourite singer, and it made me so happy [that] she was happy with it. It was for her, and it meant everything,” said Ntuli.
Today, the 44-year-old is the founder of Luthi Creatives, a sneaker-painting business whose custom designs are worn in countries as far-flung as the UK, US, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand and Germany.
Growing up in Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal, Ntuli’s path was anything but straightforward. After earning a BA in arts degree from the University of New Zealand, she tried her hand at teaching dramatic arts and arts & culture at a high school in Pongola.
But she discovered that teaching wasn’t her passion. She returned home for several years before heading to Johannesburg, where she worked in the film industry as a freelancer and assistant director.
Along the way, she even appeared in adverts, yet it was sneaker art that would become her calling.
Ntuli said the name behind her business name, Luthi Creatives, is a tribute to her grandmother. Her creative process blends instinct and precision. White sneakers are her canvas of choice, allowing colours to pop. Some clients bring specific designs; others simply say “go wild”.
“She was the only grandmother I knew and the one who showed me love and care even though my father wasn’t in the picture. Naming the company after her keeps her spirit alive in my work,” she said.
Durability is key. She uses acrylic or fabric paints for canvas sneakers and specialised acrylic paints for leather, sourced globally to ensure quality. Each pair takes between six and 11 hours to complete. International orders have been a defining part of her journey.
“Every time a new country comes on board, it’s memorable. While my biggest markets are the UK, US, and Canada, I fondly remember my first pairs shipped to South Korea, New Zealand and Germany. Knowing that there are just one or two pairs of my sneakers in those countries makes it feel so special.”
Image: Supplied
Ntuli's business has also been deeply personal. It allows her to take care of her family; it is not just a hustle but her bread and butter.
“From 2018 until 2023, when my mom passed on, I was able to do a lot with the money I made. I was the only one hustling, so I took care of my family. My mom wanted a piece of land, and I bought it and started building her a house. For me, paint means money. Paint means business. Someone will always be willing to pay you to play with paint,” she said.
Balancing art and business has not been easy, but Ntuli credits her late mother’s example as a hustler in the textile trade.
From a pair of sneakers for Mazwai to a global clientele, Ntuli has shown that with paint, resilience and imagination, you can turn art into a livelihood and sneakers into stories that travel the world.
“I am a person who would buy something from a store and customise [it] so it matches the kind of person I am. I always say people who bring their sneakers to me have a unique sense of style and the urge to look different. I like to see my clients' faces when they react to my work.”
