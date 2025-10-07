When Kgarose Edward Molatelo knocked on doors in Ga-Molepo, Limpopo, as a local election candidate, he thought he was campaigning for a seat in council but instead, the experience opened his eyes to a different kind of calling.
“I realised my supporters were creating a job for me, disguised as community development. Meanwhile, most of them had no jobs themselves. I couldn’t shake that thought. If I really wanted to lead, I needed to create opportunities that extended beyond myself,” said Molatelo.
That realisation planted a seed to grow sweet potatoes.
Sweet potatoes had always been part of Molatelo's childhood. Years later, after attending business seminars in Polokwane where speakers urged young people to enter manufacturing, the 34-year-old came home one evening to find boiled sweet potatoes on the table. Something about their sweetness and softness stuck with him.
“God sometimes nudges you in ways you don’t expect. I started thinking about what more could be done with this crop that was consumed every day.”
Soon, his kitchen became a lab. He mashed sweet potatoes with milk, played with different flavours, and tested combinations late into the night. His idea was yoghurt made from sweet potatoes, a product that could feed families, promote healthy living, and create jobs. This is how his business Kgarose Kgaros was born.
Campaign trail plants seed for food business
Molatelo swaps politics for blossoming sweet potato yoghurt business
Image: SUPPLIED
He said the road was anything but easy.
At the Limpopo Agro Food Technology Station, the yoghurt failed five times under laboratory testing. The samples were plagued by microbial issues, mould, and yeast growth.
“Those failures were discouraging but they also taught me resilience. The food industry is about compliance, about constant improvement. If you can’t embrace that, you won’t last.”
He refused to give up. Today, the Kgarose brand offers not only yoghurt but also instant porridge, juice, and even body lotion, all made with sweet potatoes. The yoghurt stands out because it includes the potato skin, which boosts fibre and carbohydrate content.
“It’s healthy and filling, it’s something the whole family can enjoy, from a quick morning snack to a post-gym boost,” he said.
When he first introduced the yoghurt, scepticism ran high.
“Some people laughed. Others said they hated sweet potatoes and wouldn’t try it. But once they tasted it, they were surprised. Their faces would light up, and suddenly they were asking where they could buy it.”
Image: SUPPLIED
From an initial capacity of just 20l a day, the company now produces up to 11,500 units of 500g yoghurt daily. That growth, Molatelo said, is only the beginning.
Equally important is the impact on farmers. The company contracts small-scale growers, ensuring them a reliable market.
“A single hectare of sweet potatoes needs about 10 workers for planting, harvesting, and weeding.
“So, 10 farmers can mean a hundred jobs created before the produce even gets to us for processing and distribution. That’s the kind of value chain I want to build.”
Despite the long nights and setbacks, Molatelo said this is part of his journey that's part of a bigger plan. “Sometimes you don’t make choices for yourself. God directs you, and you just need to follow with courage.”
He now dreams of taking Kgarose products beyond SA's borders, making the brand a household name while uplifting communities at home.
His message to fellow youth is straightforward: “Start with what you have. The rest will follow. There’s no improvement without that first step.”
