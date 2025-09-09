Expat keeps Mzansi ties alive with bakery bread

When many South Africans look abroad in search of better work opportunities, Nomzamo Steven chose a different path.
Drawing on patriotism, sisterhood, and heritage, she kept her ties to SA alive through her business, Mzansi Bread.
Though based in Germany for work, Steven is the driving force behind Mzansi Bread, a bakery in Motherwell, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, which she co-runs with her cousin, Zameka Beauty Mqokeli.
“At Mzansi Bread, we celebrate tradition, bread, and community. Each bread carries its own story. Amagwinya are about resilience and comfort, sold in schoolyards and taxi ranks. Dombolo represents family – stretching stews so everyone can eat. Isonka sombhako symbolises patience, love, and nourishment. Ujeqe (steamed bread) is always present at gatherings, reminding us of togetherness. And rostile (roosterkoek) connects us to braai culture, unity, laughter, and sharing around the fire,” said Steven.
She believes her brand carries heritage and nostalgia.
“South Africa is home, no matter where I live. Our breads, especially rostile and isonka sombhako, carry so much meaning. They remind us of family gatherings, ubuntu, and resilience. I didn’t want those traditions to fade. Through Mzansi Bread, we can preserve our heritage, create opportunities back home, and keep my connection to South Africa alive.”
Launched in 2025, the bakery already supplies local shisa nyamas and food outlets, creating two jobs – including one for Mqokeli.
“Many people have family members abroad who send money, but in my case, Nomzamo gave me something bigger: the chance to build a future for myself. It shows the power of sisterhood, because even across borders, she lifted me up and trusted me to carry her dream,” said Mqokeli.
Steven oversees bookkeeping and marketing, while Mqokeli manages the day-to-day operations of the business.
Steven's commitment to heritage and culture resonates strongly during Heritage Month in September, when South Africans come together to celebrate their diverse traditions, shared history, and collective identity.
“I believe that even though I am far away, my heart remains South African – and through business, culture, and family, we can make a difference at home.”
The journey hasn’t been without challenges.
“We started baking in my aunt’s kitchen with small equipment and limited space. It hasn’t been easy, but step by step we are building something meaningful,” she said.
Beyond bread, Mzansi Bread gives back through its Morning Fix programme, which provides sandwiches to children in need.
Looking ahead, Steven dreams of making Mzansi Bread a household name in SA and eventually an international brand.
“I want our breads available at airports, restaurants, shisa nyamas, retail shops, and in communities, so both South Africans and tourists can experience them. I’ve already introduced our bread to my German friends,” she said. – This story was first published in GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele
