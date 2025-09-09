Design powerhouse pioneers 3D tech, innovation

Founded by 31-year-old Kopano Maniko from Soweto, Johannesburg-based AUKODesigns is a proudly South African company making waves in 3D design, computer-aided design (CAD) software, and advanced manufacturing technologies.
But it’s more than just a design studio – it’s a hub of innovation, education and African pride.
“AUKODesigns stands for Africa Unite Kopano – Unity. AU also represents gold, one of SA’s most exported products,” explains Maniko.
An industrial designer by profession, Maniko brings more than a decade of experience across multiple design disciplines.
“I have over 10 million hours of design and innovation, of research and development,” he said.
“Over 10 years, I have dabbled in the spaces of architecture. I have worked as a graphic designer. I have tapped into interior design, web design and animation. At one point, AUKODesigns was a one-stop shop for design and innovation.”
Today, AUKODesigns offers comprehensive services in industrial, architectural, interior and digital media design. The company also facilitates science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) workshops to foster skill development and inspire innovation among young and aspiring creatives.
Though the company was officially registered in 2018, its roots go back to 2015, when Maniko worked as a freelance contractor.
“I started off working for many years, up until I recruited staff to gain more capacity. I am still primarily focused on innovation, architecture and industrial design within the business,” he said.
Now with a team of 15, AUKODesigns has grown significantly and even begun outsourcing animation and graphic design to extend its reach.
A pivotal moment came with the creation of Auko Puzzles, conceptualised in 2022 within the TMG Makerspace – a Johannesburg community for innovators in electronics, agritech and coding.
“Initially, it [Auko Puzzles] was targeted at children, but it now caters to everyone. It was very successful, people wanted to buy and that was when I decided to pursue it as a business model.”
Despite being largely self-funded, the company has secured financial support over the years. In 2021 and 2022, National Youth Development Agency funding enabled the purchase of 3D printers and a vacuum-forming machine. In 2024, the company was awarded R100,000 at the Hollywood Foundation’s Bambelela Business Awards. – This story was first published in GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele
Design powerhouse pioneers 3D tech, innovation
Cutting-edge design studio puts Africa on the universal tech map
Image: VUKUZENZELE
