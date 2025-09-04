WE'RE HIRING | Group Head of News

Position: Group Head of News
Reporting to: MD: News & Media
Position type: Permanent
Location: Johannesburg
Purpose of the job:
Arena is looking for an experienced media professional to lead its group newsroom alignment operations. The Group Head of News is a senior editorial leader responsible for driving the Group’s content optimisation strategy across all brands and platforms. This role works closely with title editors, newsroom leaders and cross functional teams to conceptualise, coordinate and optimise content for maximum audience impact, subscriber value, brand growth and monetisation. The role ensures the seamless integration of editorial, audience, marketing and product objectives, fostering innovation in content formats, storytelling and distribution.
Main Responsibilities:
- Lead the Group content optimisation strategy, ensuring editorial excellence and alignment with audience growth and subscription goals.
- Identify and implement workflow improvements that increase efficiency and output quality and formats across newsrooms.
- Coordinate editorial priorities and collaborative resources across all newsrooms to eliminate duplication and maximise impact.
- Support title editors to ensure distinctive brand voices are maintained while delivering on Group objectives.
- Collaborate with Audio & Video teams to develop rich multimedia storytelling.
- Drive experimentation with new storytelling formats, interactive features and platform specific packaging to deepen engagement.
- Oversee development of exclusive value-added content to enhance subscriber experience and retention.
- Partner with the marketing and audience development teams to design and execute strategies that grow the subscriber base.
- Analyse audience data to inform editorial decisions, ensuring the right content reaches the right people at the right time.
- Drive audience growth by increasing unique users, page views and engagement across all platforms.
- Develop tactics for converting high-interest stories and formats into subscriber drivers.
- Provide regular performance and impact reports to senior leadership.
- Monitor and respond to media consumption, platform algorithms, and audience behaviour.
- Promote a newsroom culture that uses data to guide content decisions, while still valuing strong editorial judgment.
- Champion transformation initiatives within newsrooms, preparing teams to adopt new tools, workflows and technologies.
Qualifications and experience:
- Journalism Degree or related media qualification
- Minimum 10 years of newsroom experience, with at least 5 in a senior editorial leadership role.
- Proven track record in digital content strategy and multi-platform storytelling.
- Strong understanding of subscription-driven news models and audience engagement.
- Experience managing cross-functional teams and projects across multiple brands.
- Demonstrated success in driving content innovation and measurable audience growth.
Skills & Attributes:
- Strategic thinker with a data-informed mindset.
- Excellent editorial judgement and news sense.
- Strong leadership, facilitation, and collaboration skills.
- Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Ability to manage competing priorities in a fast-paced environment.
- Deep understanding of South African news landscape and global digital media trends.
Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa. Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application.
The closing date is: 12 September 2025
Arena Holdings is a news and entertainment content provider and one of Africa’s largest English-language news publishers. It owns iconic news titles including the Sunday Times, Sowetan, Business Day, Financial Mail, The Herald and Daily Dispatch; It also broadcasts on DStv via Business Day TV, Ignition and The Home Channel and owns three film production and distribution assets — Empire Entertainment, Indigenous Film Distribution and Ochre Moving Pictures. A home to Africa’s longest running independent recording label and music publisher, Gallo Music.
Arena Holdings is an Affirmative Action Employer and as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.
