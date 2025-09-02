Orders came in from neighbours, then friends of friends, and eventually strangers who had seen his work on social media.
SowetanLIVE
Baker-turned-mentor gives rising talent a chance he never got
Ndhlovu turned rejection into a baking legacy to empower others
Image: SUPPLIED
When life closed the doors of formal education in culinary school, Sisco Ndhlovu decided to build his own institution.
In his matriculation year in 2019, the now 25-year-old Ndhlovu applied to study culinary arts at a prestigious institution but he was turned away because his father’s income fell below the requirements.
For many, such rejection would have marked the end of the dream, but for Ndhlovu from Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, it became the beginning of a bigger vision. “I could not go to my dream cooking school because my parents could not afford it, so I decided I would become the school even though I did not know at the time,” said Ndhlovu.
With nothing but his determination, a second-hand phone, and internet access, he turned to YouTube tutorials to learn everything he could about baking.
“My grandmother used to bake in her kitchen and I would watch while helping her out, people would come in to buy. She used to also sell ice-cream and I saw how she used to make money. I thought to myself that one could live off baking,” said Ndhlovu.
He started small, working out of his grandmother’s kitchen and practising tirelessly until his cakes, pastries, and designs matched those he saw online. He then headed to taxi ranks and local stores to sell his products.
What began as an act of self-education soon became a growing business when he opened his coffee shop. He bought cutlery, furniture and utensils, and designed his shop.
Orders came in from neighbours, then friends of friends, and eventually strangers who had seen his work on social media.
“There is nothing that internet did not teach me. I searched how to bake, how to start a business and even doing my own marketing. I understand marketing very well and it has become beneficial for my business,” he said.
But baking alone was never the end goal. The rejection he faced lit a fire inside him, if he could not get into school, he would create a space where others could learn without barriers.
That dream took shape in 2023 when he officially launched Sisco Solutions and Training, a centre dedicated to teaching and mentoring young people who wanted to build their own businesses through baking and related skills.
“The school started in the humblest of space. I would rent out community halls for a day or two where I would set up makeshift classes with limited equipment. At first, only a few students would attend at a time.
“But the demand was undeniable. Every time I posted upcoming classes, 10 more people wanted to sign up. I realised this was bigger than me.”
To meet the demand, Ndhlovu took a bold step and closed his small coffee shop, which he had opened to generate income, and moved operations upstairs to a larger rented office.
There, he built out a proper training space, fully furnished with tables, chairs, and equipment, all paid for through student fees. For three years, he did not draw a salary, pouring every cent into building Sisco into a fully-fledged training centre.
His staff, too, believed in the vision, agreeing to earn less in the early months until the school was sustainable.
“Each student paid a course fee, sometimes as much as R4,000, and I challenged them to make that money back within 30 days. The mentorship was not just about recipes and techniques, but about business strategy, financial planning, and using social media as a tool for growth.
“And it worked. Every month, students proved they could recover their investment,” said Ndhlovu.
To date, Sisco Solutions and Training has taught more than 400 students, many of whom have gone on to launch thriving small businesses.
Ndhlovu's journey is still unfolding. He now wants to travel across SA, from Durban to Newcastle and Cape Town, hosting pop-up classes in community halls, guided by demand from his growing online following.
