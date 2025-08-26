“At times it felt like running a marathon backwards. In the beginning the business lacked proper structure and looking back I often wonder how I even managed with so little clarity. From high expenses to the unpredictability of the food industry, one week it’s 15 orders next it’s 10. Every challenge has pushed me to adapt quickly. Our food quality was excellent but without the right systems, delivery became our biggest stumbling block.”
Demand for healthy meals sparks nutritious food business
Menu offers deliveries of freshness and quality
Image: Supplied
One of the many demands that come with adulthood is improving one's health through exercise or prioritising healthy eating.
However, balancing that with a busy career and other demands proves to be difficult for most – which is why self-proclaimed conscious eater Snenhlanhla Mbambo took it upon herself to make life easier for those striving to eat better.
The 29-year-old launched Something Nutritious, a health-focused food business that makes healthy eating enjoyable and accessible with tailored meal prep packages.
Image: Supplied
“Beyond individual wellness, we cater to corporate clients and wellness events. We also offer private chef services and run healthy cooking training for domestic workers. At our core, we aim to reshape the way people think about food,” she told Sowetan.
Mbambo's business was inspired by her own relationship with food. As she started sharing her meals on Instagram, she realised that many people needed help which ultimately birthed the business in April last year.
“While sharing healthy recipes on Instagram, I was flooded with messages asking how they could buy what I was making. That demand became the spark that grew into Something Nutritious as a business,” she said.
And while startup capital was the biggest challenge she faced when starting the business, the Durban businesswoman learnt that there was much more to running a business than just having a passion.
“At times it felt like running a marathon backwards. In the beginning the business lacked proper structure and looking back I often wonder how I even managed with so little clarity. From high expenses to the unpredictability of the food industry, one week it’s 15 orders next it’s 10. Every challenge has pushed me to adapt quickly. Our food quality was excellent but without the right systems, delivery became our biggest stumbling block.”
Since then the entrepreneur has learnt to adapt and remain open to change.
While food safety is a major priority, Mbambo has found ways to naturally preserve the ingredients she uses to ensure freshness.
“We ensure freshness by doing deliveries twice a week, so that meals reach customers soon after preparation. The packaging we use is specifically chosen to seal in freshness and maintain quality during transit. My food knowledge also plays a key role – from selecting the right ingredients to combining them in ways that naturally preserve taste, texture and nutritional value,” she said.
Although the most ordered food item on her menu is roasted salmon with cheesy caulibroc bake and sweet potato wedges, Mbambo said she enjoys making a chickpea, red kidney bulgur salad with any sort of protein.
“I enjoy this meal because it’s packed with flavour, nutrient dense because of the high protein from the different legumes in the dish, chickpeas and red kidney beans. There are so many elements that make that salad come alive.”
